Lifestyle ANNIVERSARY SALE 2026 11 Under-$100 Finds to Shop From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year is finally here. Nordstrom.

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Grab your wallet: Nordstrom’s highly-anticipated Anniversary Sale is finally here. From now through Aug. 10, score up to 60 percent off across all categories online and in stores, including designer clothing, luxury beauty exclusives, and premium home decor items.

Plus, this year, Nordstrom has added over 100 new brands to the sale catalog that were excluded from the sale in previous years, including Reformation, H&M, Lola Blankets, Staud, and many more.

Aside from designer and luxury pieces, there are plenty of under-$100 buys to score as well, including from brands like Augustinus Bader, Spanx, Coach, Too Faced, and Levi’s.

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Items return to full price after Aug.10, but keep in mind that popular items tend to sell out long before the sale draws to a close, so be sure to shop the sale ASAP. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale scores under $100.

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The softest fabric of all time.

Nordstrom $ 86 Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip Sweatshirt Down From $128 Shop Now Nordstrom

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Try the luxury beauty brand’s bestsellers for under $100.

Nordstrom $ 98 La Mer The Most Loved Minis Gift Set $208 Value Shop Now Nordstrom

Elevate your Apple Watch with this designer watchband.

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Nordstrom $ 90 Coach 20mm Goldtone Stainless Steel Mesh Apple Watch Watchband Down From $135 Shop Now Nordstrom

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The perfect office-ready summer top.

Nordstrom $ 44 VICI Collection Paris Button-Up Sweater Vest Down From $58 Shop Now Nordstrom

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Don’t sleep on Nordstrom’s tightly curated home and kitchen items—including this retro fondue kit.

Nordstrom $ 93 Twine Cast Iron Fondue Set Down From $138 Shop Now Nordstrom

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Spanx rarely gets marked down—stock up on our favorite shapewear brand now.

Nordstrom $ 45+ Skims Powermesh Zoned High Waisted Shorts Down From $70 Shop Now Nordstrom

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The coziest throw for fall.

Nordstrom $ 65 Pom Pom at Home Summit Throw Blanket Down From $98 Shop Now Nordstrom

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This ultimate budge-proof mascara for volume and length without the flakes.

Nordstrom $ 39 Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Duo $60 value Shop Now Nordstrom

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A versatile ankle boot that’s chic and actually comfortable.

Nordstrom $ 99 Calvin Klein Casselle Bootie Down From $169 Shop Now Nordstrom

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This printed dress seamlessly transitions from summer to fall.

Nordstrom $ 64 Princess Polly Marguerite Halter Dot Print Maxi Dress Down From $85 Shop Now Nordstrom

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Equal parts chic and comfy.

Nordstrom $ 90 New Balance Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker Down From $110 Shop Now Nordstrom

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