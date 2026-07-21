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ANNIVERSARY SALE 2026

11 Under-$100 Finds to Shop From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the year is finally here.

Mia MaguireCommerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker
Published
Updated
Best Under-$100 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

Nordstrom.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Grab your wallet: Nordstrom’s highly-anticipated Anniversary Sale is finally here. From now through Aug. 10, score up to 60 percent off across all categories online and in stores, including designer clothing, luxury beauty exclusives, and premium home decor items.

Plus, this year, Nordstrom has added over 100 new brands to the sale catalog that were excluded from the sale in previous years, including Reformation, H&M, Lola Blankets, Staud, and many more.

Aside from designer and luxury pieces, there are plenty of under-$100 buys to score as well, including from brands like Augustinus Bader, Spanx, Coach, Too Faced, and Levi’s.

Items return to full price after Aug.10, but keep in mind that popular items tend to sell out long before the sale draws to a close, so be sure to shop the sale ASAP. Scroll through below to check out a few of our favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale scores under $100.

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Spanx Air Essentials Jacket Nordstrom

Nordstrom.

The softest fabric of all time.

Nordstrom
$86

Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Down From $128

Shop Now Nordstrom
La Mer Set Nordstrom

Nordstrom.

Try the luxury beauty brand’s bestsellers for under $100.

Nordstrom
$98

La Mer The Most Loved Minis Gift Set

$208 Value

Shop Now Nordstrom

Elevate your Apple Watch with this designer watchband.

Coach Apple Watch band

Nordstrom.

Nordstrom
$90

Coach 20mm Goldtone Stainless Steel Mesh Apple Watch Watchband

Down From $135

Shop Now Nordstrom
Vici Collection Top Nordstrom

Nordstrom.

The perfect office-ready summer top.

Nordstrom
$44

VICI Collection Paris Button-Up Sweater Vest

Down From $58

Shop Now Nordstrom
Fondue set Nordstrom

Nordstrom.

Don’t sleep on Nordstrom’s tightly curated home and kitchen items—including this retro fondue kit.

Nordstrom
$93

Twine Cast Iron Fondue Set

Down From $138

Shop Now Nordstrom
Spanx Shaepwear Nordstrom

Nordstrom.

Spanx rarely gets marked down—stock up on our favorite shapewear brand now.

Nordstrom
$45+

Skims Powermesh Zoned High Waisted Shorts

Down From $70

Shop Now Nordstrom
Pom Pom at Home Throw Blanket Nordstrom

Nordstrom.

The coziest throw for fall.

Nordstrom
$65

Pom Pom at Home Summit Throw Blanket

Down From $98

Shop Now Nordstrom
Too Faced Born This Way mascara

Nordstrom.

This ultimate budge-proof mascara for volume and length without the flakes.

Nordstrom
$39

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara Duo

$60 value

Shop Now Nordstrom
Calvin Klein Bootie Nordstrom

Nordstrom.

A versatile ankle boot that’s chic and actually comfortable.

Nordstrom
$99

Calvin Klein Casselle Bootie

Down From $169

Shop Now Nordstrom
Princess Polly Polka Dot Dress Nordstrom

Nordstrom.

This printed dress seamlessly transitions from summer to fall.

Nordstrom
$64

Princess Polly Marguerite Halter Dot Print Maxi Dress

Down From $85

Shop Now Nordstrom
New Balance 530 Sneaker Nordstrom

Nordstrom.

Equal parts chic and comfy.

Nordstrom
$90

New Balance Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker

Down From $110

Shop Now Nordstrom
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Mia Maguire
Mia MaguireCommerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

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