HEAVY LIFTERS I’m a Personal Trainer—Here Are the Shoes I Recommend for Weightlifting It turns out, investing in the right pair of shoes can help you prevent injury and lift heavier. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast

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I first started weightlifting over 20 years ago in my socks when I discovered five-pound dumbbells in my parents’ bedroom. And it turns out, I was onto something. Proper foot mechanics in weightlifting require even distribution of your body weight throughout the entire length of your foot like a tripod; no plush runners required. This means the sneakers you wear to run, box, hike, etc. aren’t necessarily suitable for strength training.

In general, the best shoes for weightlifting are designed to offer uniform pressure across your entire foot, from your toes to the ball to the heel. This engages your foot arches, stabilizes your feet, and allows them to splay in order to prevent side-to-side movement to brace for heavy (or moderate) lifts.

Ultimately, opting for a flatter shoe (one that feels like you’re wearing nothing at all) is going to serve you far better in your quest to lift heavier and safer than a plush high-stack runner built for speed and impact control that may contribute to muscular imbalances, overcompensations, and injury.

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Since becoming a certified personal trainer from the American Council on Exercise with a specialization in orthopedic exercise and senior fitness five years ago, I’ve counseled numerous clients on the best weightlifting shoes to wear before sessions, spent hundreds of hours testing how certain weightlifting shoes fare over others, and have written countless articles on the best shoes to support you in your strength goals.

Here are my fundamental footwear recommendations for lifting weights:

Choose a pair with a wide toe box so your toes can splay for better balance and control. Look for a rigid, non-collapsible sole that transfers energy into the floor (with an optional 0.75-inch heel lift to keep your torso upright during deep squats). Prioritize durable leather or mesh uppers for lateral support and breathability that won’t warp over time. Consider grip-heavy, non-slip rubber soles for safety and security as you plant your feet and transfer power to the floor. For even more stability and power in your stance, many weightlifters opt for a metatarsal or midfoot strap to keep you locked in in more ways than one.

No matter your fitness level and goals, the following weightlifting shoes (options for both men and women included) meet all or most of the above criteria and get my stamp of approval for looking good with your matching set, too.

Lululemon $ 158 Lululemon Chargefeel 3 I’ve been a long-time fan of Lululemon’s running shoe lineup, but I never thought the athleisure giant would make some of my all-time favorite lifting shoes, until they did. They get their lifting prowess from a wide toe box that lets your feet splay naturally, a forefoot heel band that keeps you locked in place, and the ability to move seamlessly from the treadmill to the lifting mat without swapping pairs. Shop Now Lululemon

Amazon $ 65 Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High-Top It’s time to dig up those high tops from your emo phase. High-top shoes with ankle collars, like Chuck Taylor Converse, provide sensory feedback to your ankles and lower shin, giving you a sense of where and how your joints move in lifts like deadlifts and push presses. Paired with Converse’s signature flat sole with a touch of cushion for comfort, it’s no wonder I—along with gym rats everywhere—rely on these sneakers for safe weightlifting. Shop Now Amazon Shop Now DSW

Nike $ 200 Nike Romaleos 4 Looking to hit a personal record? The Nike Romaleos 4s can help you unlock a new level of strength with their secure metatarsal strap for heel support, a wide outsole paired with durable traction for security in your lift, and a subtle heel lift to help you crank out that last powerlift rep with proper form. Shop Now Nike

Vivobarefoot $ 190 Vivobarefoot Motus Strength If you feel strongest barefoot but would rather not bring home any funky organisms living on the public gym floor, let me introduce you to Vivobarefoot. Its Motus Strength shoe is primed to prepare you for beginner to advanced lifts with its zero-drop platform for better balance, thin sole for enhanced sensory feedback and proprioception (mind-body connection) and flexible construction that naturally allows your feet to get stronger over time. Shop Now Vivobarefoot

Zappos $ 180 On Cloudpulse Pro On Cloud shoes will typically have you feeling like you’re walking on a cloud, but the Cloudpulse Pros are designed for the opposite. Loaded with features that secure you in your stance—like a proprietary Focusboard and midfoot webbing for a locked-in feel, plus a traction-heavy base and low heel drop to efficiently transfer power to the floor—these style-forward sneakers are a lifter’s dream. Shop Now Zappos

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