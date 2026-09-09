I’m a Personal Trainer—Here Are the Shoes I Recommend for Weightlifting
It turns out, investing in the right pair of shoes can help you prevent injury and lift heavier.
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I first started weightlifting over 20 years ago in my socks when I discovered five-pound dumbbells in my parents’ bedroom. And it turns out, I was onto something. Proper foot mechanics in weightlifting require even distribution of your body weight throughout the entire length of your foot like a tripod; no plush runners required. This means the sneakers you wear to run, box, hike, etc. aren’t necessarily suitable for strength training.
In general, the best shoes for weightlifting are designed to offer uniform pressure across your entire foot, from your toes to the ball to the heel. This engages your foot arches, stabilizes your feet, and allows them to splay in order to prevent side-to-side movement to brace for heavy (or moderate) lifts.
Ultimately, opting for a flatter shoe (one that feels like you’re wearing nothing at all) is going to serve you far better in your quest to lift heavier and safer than a plush high-stack runner built for speed and impact control that may contribute to muscular imbalances, overcompensations, and injury.
Since becoming a certified personal trainer from the American Council on Exercise with a specialization in orthopedic exercise and senior fitness five years ago, I’ve counseled numerous clients on the best weightlifting shoes to wear before sessions, spent hundreds of hours testing how certain weightlifting shoes fare over others, and have written countless articles on the best shoes to support you in your strength goals.
Here are my fundamental footwear recommendations for lifting weights:
- Choose a pair with a wide toe box so your toes can splay for better balance and control.
- Look for a rigid, non-collapsible sole that transfers energy into the floor (with an optional 0.75-inch heel lift to keep your torso upright during deep squats).
- Prioritize durable leather or mesh uppers for lateral support and breathability that won’t warp over time.
- Consider grip-heavy, non-slip rubber soles for safety and security as you plant your feet and transfer power to the floor.
- For even more stability and power in your stance, many weightlifters opt for a metatarsal or midfoot strap to keep you locked in in more ways than one.
No matter your fitness level and goals, the following weightlifting shoes (options for both men and women included) meet all or most of the above criteria and get my stamp of approval for looking good with your matching set, too.
Lululemon Chargefeel 3
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High-Top
Nike Romaleos 4
Vivobarefoot Motus Strength
On Cloudpulse Pro
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