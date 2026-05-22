Lifestyle BE STILL, MY CART The Best Under $100 Steals to Shop From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Just in time for summer (and Father’s Day), score up to 50 percent off apparel, accessories, beauty, and home. The Daily Beast/Getty/Nordstrom

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It’s that time of year again: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale (spring 2026 edition) is here to help you elevate your summer wardrobe without blowing your summer vacation funds. This year, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is full of savings up to 50 percent off, including deals on apparel, accessories, beauty, and home. And if you’re looking for a solid Father’s Day gift that won’t disappoint or deplete your bank account, Nordstrom’s pre-summer sale has you covered.

Nordstrom only offers a few sitewide sales each year, and the biannual half-yearly sale is one of the biggest and best opportunities to refresh your closet before the new season begins. From now through June 6, score serious savings on thousands of items, including the impressive designer clearance sections, summer frocks, and hundreds of items under $100 (yes, really). You’ll find a slew of noteworthy brands that rarely go on sale, including Skims, Favorite Daughter, Tory Burch, Nike, Beyond Yoga, Ugg, and so many more.

If past years are any indication of what’s to come for this year’s half-yearly sale, covetable deals will sell out quickly. In fact, I did the work for you and pursued pages and pages of deals, so I can confirm that the stock is going quickly. In other words, if you see something you like, don’t procrastinate. So we suggest acting fast on all of the items accumulating in your cart. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite under $100 finds to shop.

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Nordstrom $ 124 Hoka Clifton 10 Running Shoe Down From $155 Shop Now Nordstrom

Nordstrom $ 56 Skims Soft Lounge Maxi Dress Shop At Nordstrom

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Nordstrom $ 76 Elevation High Waist Flare Pants Down From $128 Shop Now Nordstrom

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Nordstrom $ 76 Poloo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Cotton Piqué Polo Down From $118 Shop At Nordstrom

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Nordstrom $ 70 Pursonic 7-in-1 Facial Therapy Device & LED Light Therapy Mask Bundle Down From $90 Shop At Nordstrom

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Nordstrom $ 96 Cole Haan Jaya Travel Ballet Flat Down From $160 Shop At Nordstrom

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Nordstrom $ 28 Skims Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Shorts Down From $40 Shop At Nordstrom

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Nordstrom $ 100 Miko Smart True HEPA Air Purifier with App Control Down From $200 Shop At Nordstrom

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Nordstrom $ 58+ Beyond Yoga Caught in the Midi Leggings Down From $96+ Shop At Nordstrom

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Nordstrom $ 83 Viski Globe Decanter & Whiskey Tumblers Set of 3 Down From $118 Shop Now Nordstrom

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Nordstrom $ 42+ Open Edit Satin Maxi Skirt Down From $70 Shop At Nordstrom

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Nordstrom $ 98 Saint Moran Chain Bracelet Watch Down From $195 Shop At Nordstrom

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