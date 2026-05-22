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The Best Under $100 Steals to Shop From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

Just in time for summer (and Father’s Day), score up to 50 percent off apparel, accessories, beauty, and home.

Mia MaguireCommerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker
Published
Updated
A photo illo illustration of Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale for the Looker.

The Daily Beast/Getty/Nordstrom

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

It’s that time of year again: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale (spring 2026 edition) is here to help you elevate your summer wardrobe without blowing your summer vacation funds. This year, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is full of savings up to 50 percent off, including deals on apparel, accessories, beauty, and home. And if you’re looking for a solid Father’s Day gift that won’t disappoint or deplete your bank account, Nordstrom’s pre-summer sale has you covered.

Nordstrom only offers a few sitewide sales each year, and the biannual half-yearly sale is one of the biggest and best opportunities to refresh your closet before the new season begins. From now through June 6, score serious savings on thousands of items, including the impressive designer clearance sections, summer frocks, and hundreds of items under $100 (yes, really). You’ll find a slew of noteworthy brands that rarely go on sale, including Skims, Favorite Daughter, Tory Burch, Nike, Beyond Yoga, Ugg, and so many more.

If past years are any indication of what’s to come for this year’s half-yearly sale, covetable deals will sell out quickly. In fact, I did the work for you and pursued pages and pages of deals, so I can confirm that the stock is going quickly. In other words, if you see something you like, don’t procrastinate. So we suggest acting fast on all of the items accumulating in your cart. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite under $100 finds to shop.

Skims Dress

Nordstrom.

Hoka Clifton Running Shoe Nordstrom

Nordstrom.

Nordstrom
$124

Hoka Clifton 10 Running Shoe

Down From $155

Shop Now Nordstrom
Nordstrom
$56

Skims Soft Lounge Maxi Dress

Shop At Nordstrom
Vuori pants

Nordstrom.

Nordstrom
$76

Elevation High Waist Flare Pants

Down From $128

Shop Now Nordstrom
men's polo shirt

Nordstrom.

Nordstrom
$76

Poloo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Cotton Piqué Polo

Down From $118

Shop At Nordstrom
Pursonic LED Mask and Wand Set

Nordstrom.

Nordstrom
$70

Pursonic 7-in-1 Facial Therapy Device & LED Light Therapy Mask Bundle

Down From $90

Shop At Nordstrom
Cole Haan flats

Nordstrom.

Nordstrom
$96

Cole Haan Jaya Travel Ballet Flat

Down From $160

Shop At Nordstrom
Skims Shapewear Nordstrom

Nordstrom.

Nordstrom
$28

Skims Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Shorts

Down From $40

Shop At Nordstrom
Miko Air purifier

Nordstrom.

Nordstrom
$100

Miko Smart True HEPA Air Purifier with App Control

Down From $200

Shop At Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga leggings

Nordstrom.

Nordstrom
$58+

Beyond Yoga Caught in the Midi Leggings

Down From $96+

Shop At Nordstrom
whiskey decanter

Nordstrom.

Nordstrom
$83

Viski Globe Decanter & Whiskey Tumblers Set of 3

Down From $118

Shop Now Nordstrom
satin maxi skirt

Nordstrom.

Nordstrom
$42+

Open Edit Satin Maxi Skirt

Down From $70

Shop At Nordstrom
Chain bracelet watch

Nordstrom.

Nordstrom
$98

Saint Moran Chain Bracelet Watch

Down From $195

Shop At Nordstrom

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Mia Maguire
Mia MaguireCommerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

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