The Best Under $100 Steals to Shop From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
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It’s that time of year again: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale (spring 2026 edition) is here to help you elevate your summer wardrobe without blowing your summer vacation funds. This year, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is full of savings up to 50 percent off, including deals on apparel, accessories, beauty, and home. And if you’re looking for a solid Father’s Day gift that won’t disappoint or deplete your bank account, Nordstrom’s pre-summer sale has you covered.
Nordstrom only offers a few sitewide sales each year, and the biannual half-yearly sale is one of the biggest and best opportunities to refresh your closet before the new season begins. From now through June 6, score serious savings on thousands of items, including the impressive designer clearance sections, summer frocks, and hundreds of items under $100 (yes, really). You’ll find a slew of noteworthy brands that rarely go on sale, including Skims, Favorite Daughter, Tory Burch, Nike, Beyond Yoga, Ugg, and so many more.
If past years are any indication of what’s to come for this year’s half-yearly sale, covetable deals will sell out quickly. In fact, I did the work for you and pursued pages and pages of deals, so I can confirm that the stock is going quickly. In other words, if you see something you like, don’t procrastinate. So we suggest acting fast on all of the items accumulating in your cart. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite under $100 finds to shop.
Hoka Clifton 10 Running Shoe
Skims Soft Lounge Maxi Dress
Elevation High Waist Flare Pants
Poloo Ralph Lauren The Iconic Cotton Piqué Polo
Pursonic 7-in-1 Facial Therapy Device & LED Light Therapy Mask Bundle
Cole Haan Jaya Travel Ballet Flat
Skims Seamless Sculpt Mid Thigh Shorts
Miko Smart True HEPA Air Purifier with App Control
Beyond Yoga Caught in the Midi Leggings
Viski Globe Decanter & Whiskey Tumblers Set of 3
Open Edit Satin Maxi Skirt
Saint Moran Chain Bracelet Watch
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