Lifestyle LONG STORY The Best Activewear Bottoms for Long Torsos, Tested and Reviewed From leggings that actually hit your waist to sports bras that don’t feel like crop tops, these activewear brands are designed to fit long torsos. Galina Zhigalova/Getty Images

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If you’re someone with a longer torso like me, you know how much of a pain it can be to find flattering activewear. Some leggings cause the dreaded “camel-toe” if you pull them too high, while others are so low-rise that you risk exposing your rear while in downward dog. Sure, there are leggings designed with longer inseams for taller people, but very few activewear brands offer options specifically designed for longer trunks.

Fortunately, through years of trial and a lot of error, I’ve found several brands that offer long-torso-friendly activewear bottoms. Along my quest to find leggings that actually fit, I’ve learned that it’s all about the cut and height of the waist.

If you’re like me and struggle to find shorts, leggings, or skirts that work for a longer midsection, I’ve got you covered. Scroll through below to check out some of my current long torso-approved activewear pieces to add to your lineup.

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Beyond Yoga $ 55+ Beyond Yoga Spacedye Centered Midi Leggings When it comes to flattering leggings, these are one of my go-to pairs. Aside from being buttery soft, they're also designed with a high-rise waistband that sits comfortably below the belly button without digging into the skin or creating a midsection bulge. Despite being lightweight with minimal compression, they still offer enough structure to subtly cinch and smooth. Plus, they give your backside a lifted effect, which is always a bonus in my book. Shop Now Beyond Yoga

437 $ 95 437 Micro Capri Legging I can tell you firsthand that this celeb-loved activewear brand is worth the hype. A-listers including Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have all been spotted sporting the brand. I recently took up ballet, and these long torso-friendly capri leggings have been my favorite pair to wear to class. They don't ride up or cause a camel toe but still keep everything pulled in, allowing for increased range of motion. Shop Now 437

Form $ 74 Form Core Shorts Unlike many activewear shorts I’ve tried on, the waistband on Form’s Core Shorts hits at the most flattering part of the torso instead of being awkwardly long or short. With a five-inch inseam and high-rise fit, I like shorts that hit at the belly button—anything lower on a longer torso tends to look unflattering. These shorts are also designed to hug and contour all the right areas, giving you a contoured, lifted look in the waist, backside, and hips. Shop Now Form

Oner Active $ 65 Oner Active Jersey Tracksuit Jogger Designed with a slouchy (and customizable) mid-rise and thick, fall-friendly jersey fabric, these relaxed tracksuit pants are a win for the gym, errands, and long travel days. They’re ridiculously forgiving but look way cooler than basic sweatpants. Plus, the waist length is a dream for longer torsos. Shop Now Oner Active

WISKII $ 78 Wiskii Active Pleated Skirt Loved by the likes of Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber, Wiskii has so many effortless, trendy pieces that are perfect for everyday wear, outdoor activities, or, in my case, ballet classes. The fabrics the brand uses are top-notch quality—they're so soft and stretchy without losing shape or looking frumpy. I initially got the pleated skirt for tennis, but I’ve also been wearing it to ballet class. The built-in shorts keep me covered, and the longer waistband ensures it doesn’t ride up. Shop Now WISKII

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