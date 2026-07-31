The Best Activewear Bottoms for Long Torsos, Tested and Reviewed
All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re someone with a longer torso like me, you know how much of a pain it can be to find flattering activewear. Some leggings cause the dreaded “camel-toe” if you pull them too high, while others are so low-rise that you risk exposing your rear while in downward dog. Sure, there are leggings designed with longer inseams for taller people, but very few activewear brands offer options specifically designed for longer trunks.
Fortunately, through years of trial and a lot of error, I’ve found several brands that offer long-torso-friendly activewear bottoms. Along my quest to find leggings that actually fit, I’ve learned that it’s all about the cut and height of the waist.
If you’re like me and struggle to find shorts, leggings, or skirts that work for a longer midsection, I’ve got you covered. Scroll through below to check out some of my current long torso-approved activewear pieces to add to your lineup.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Centered Midi Leggings
437 Micro Capri Legging
Form Core Shorts
Oner Active Jersey Tracksuit Jogger
Wiskii Active Pleated Skirt
MORE FROM THE LOOKER:
Get a First Look
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
AnnualSave 47%
- Discounted annual rate
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Monthly
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Ad-Free
- Premium ad-free reading
- Access to all articles (web + app)
- Ad-free exclusive newsletters
- Commenting Access
- Daily crossword
- Sneak peek of launches & events
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in
Login dialog
Loading comments…