Beloved 1990s actor Dave Coulier delivered an emotional update about the status of his dual cancer diagnoses today.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure. I’m in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been,” Coulier, 66, revealed on Good Morning America for World Cancer Day.

Best known for his role as “Uncle Joey” Gladstone in Full House and Fuller House, Coulier shared in December 2025 that he was undergoing radiation to treat tongue cancer.

“I never wanted to be the poster boy for cancer, believe me, but now I feel like I can encourage people to get those prostate exams and mammograms and just talk to your doctors and get ahead of this,” Coulier said to Good Morning America host Robin Roberts, who is a breast cancer survivor herself.

Feb. 4 is World Cancer Day, an internationally observed day intended to “raise awareness about cancer, encourage its prevention, and mobilise action,” according to its website. The Union for International Cancer Control established the annual campaign in 2000.

Dave Coulier in New York City, 2017. Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Coulier continued, “Because even though I’m in remission, I feel like cancer is always in the rear-view mirror... so early detection really means everything.”

The announcement came just months after doctors declared him cancer-free from stage three non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, Ashley Olsen, and John Stamos on Full House. IMDb

During his Good Morning America interview, Coulier thanked his wife of over 21 years, fitness instructor Melissa Coulier, and his Full House co-star John Stamos for their support throughout his journey.

“My wife, Melissa, has been amazing through all of this. I just love her to death,” he said.

Coulier and his wife, Melissa Bring, at the TV Land Icon Awards on April 10, 2016. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

“And John [Stamos] flew into Michigan, came and visited us, and made me laugh,” Coulier recalled. “He’s my brother. He wore a bald cap, and when he came around the corner, dressed like that, I dropped to the floor laughing. And he got COVID while he was staying with us. [We were] like two fifth-graders sitting in the hallway, talking to each other with walkie-talkies.”

John Stamos and Dave Coulier on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" in 2024. Chris Willard/Getty Images

In November 2024, Coulier revealed his diagnosis with “very aggressive” stage three non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer in the lymphatic system. In March 2025, he celebrated his cancer-free status after undergoing three surgeries and chemotherapy, but received a second cancer diagnosis months later.

Later, he told People he was thankful for the non-Hodgkin lymphoma, as his follow-up appointment helped detect his tongue cancer at an early stage.

“It turns out, if I hadn’t had that PET scan, then they wouldn’t have had this early of a detection and I’d have been in [...] a world of pain soon,” he said, adding, “So as weird as this sounds, I’m now actually thankful for the first cancer, because it helped me detect this second one.”