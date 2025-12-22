Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Bella Hadid, 29, is the face of Ryan Murphy’s new body-horror show, The Beauty, in a teaser trailer where she writhes around a fountain and transforms from a wrinkled old lady to her usual supermodel self, thanks to a super drug that promises “one shot makes you hot.”

The trailer also teases a “big pharma billionaire with serious assets” played by Ashton Kutcher; “two agents undercover and between the sheets” played by Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall; a “one-eyed wonder” played by Anthony Ramos; and “a psycho incel with a thirst for kink” played by Jeremy Pope.

“Imagine a revolutionary new super drug that makes any old face drop-dead gorgeous,” the trailer teases, “and everybody wants it.”

The heavily stylized teaser is characteristic of Ryan Murphy shows and features lots of red and blue imagery, rich people being rich, leather dresses, Venetian canals, and masked Gondoliers.

Hadid herself plays “a fevered bombshell ready to explode.” Her character is seen ripping her coat off to drink from a public water fountain, leaving her in only a soaking-wet red crop top and matching high-waisted red leather pants.

The show is based on a comic book series of the same name, where becoming beautiful is a sexually transmitted disease. The “pharma billionaire” antagonist of it all is also giving GLP-1-mania.

Several commenters on the video have drawn comparisons to last year’s buzzy body-horror flick The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

The model may be billed as a mere guest star on the official FX website’s description of the upcoming series, but her appearances in the promo of the show are really milking that.

Hadid most recently guest-starred in three episodes of Yellowstone in 2024 and three episodes of Ramy in 2022. However, the model’s roots are actually in television—albeit of the unscripted variety.

Hadid and her older sister Gigi appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside their mother, Yolanda Hadid, from 2011 to 2016.

She first mentioned her acting aspirations in a 2017 interview with The Telegraph. “I need to start taking acting classes and figure out a way to memorize things better, because I have a really bad brain. But yes, the Oscar: one day...”

Looks like she’s halfway there.