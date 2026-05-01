Lifestyle ROYAL BEAUTY 8 Beauty Products Used by the Royal Family From Markle’s favorite exfoliating powder to Princess Diana’s go-to concealer, these beauty products have reportedly been used by the royal family. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Tatcha/Clarins/Nivea/Clé de Peau

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From impeccably tailored coats to perfectly coordinated hats, the British royal family has long set the standard for polished, understated elegance.

But beyond the wardrobe, there’s another layer of intrigue: the beauty routines behind their famously fresh, camera-ready complexions. Because while their style may feel aspirational (and, let’s be honest—at time, out of reach), their beauty staples are surprisingly attainable.

From Meghan Markle’s go-to Japanese exfoliating powder to Kate Middleton’s favorite facial oil, the royals’ approach to leans into fuss-free, results-driven formulas (and yes, they even use drugstore products).

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Ahead, we’ve rounded up eight beauty products the royal family has reportedly used over the years.

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Queen Elizabeth II

Even into her nineties, Queen Elizabeth II’s skin maintained a youthful glow. According to reports, Her Majesty favored a few select products.

Ulta $ 38 Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream According to Vogue, this multipurpose cream was a staple in the Queen’s skincare routine. Buy At Ulta Buy At Amazon

Amazon $ 28 Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream With a busy schedule and countless handshakes each day, the Queen is rumored to have used this nourishing cream to keep her hands in top condition. Buy At Amazon Buy At Nordstrom

Princess Diana

Princess Diana captivated the world with her beauty, style, and kindness. Her beauty regimen was simple yet effective, incorporating a few cult favorites she allegedly loved.

Amazon $ 77 Cle de Peau Concealer SPF 27 Princess Diana reportedly used this luxurious concealer to maintain a flawless complexion. Buy At Amazon Buy At Nordstrom

Bergdorf Goodman $ 138 First by Van Cleef & Arpels This perfume was reportedly a favorite of Diana, as detailed in her son Harry’s book, “The Spare.” In his book, Harry describes how a therapist urged him to explore his emotions by using a bottle of his mom’s signature scent. Buy At Bergdorf Goodman

Kate Middleton

The Royal Highness The Princess of Wales’ beauty routine blends high-end products and accessible favorites.

Amazon $ 23 Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil Kate reportedly found this facial oil during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte, and has been using it ever since. Buy At Amazon

Ulta $ 30 Clarins Rose Shimmer Lip Perfector Kate was spotted at Wimbledon a couple of years ago holding this sheer, hydrating lip shimmer. Buy At Ulta

Meghan Markle

Apparently, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, keeps her skin in check with a mix of prestige and drugstore products.

Amazon $ 68 Tatcha Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder Markle enjoys this exfoliating enzyme powder, which gently buffs away dead skin and impurities to reveal a brighter, smoother complexion. Buy At Amazon

Amazon $ 10 Nivea Skin Firming Hydrating Body Lotion For body care, Meghan swears by this affordable body lotion, which helps keep the skin firm and moisturized for up to 24 hours. Buy At Amazon

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