Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Actress Nicole Eggert, 53, shared a celebratory update about her battle with breast cancer.

Eggert, best known for playing Summer Quinn on Baywatch from 1992 to 1994, has been undergoing breast cancer treatments for two years. The actress was first diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer—a rare, invasive form of the disease—in late 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Eggert posted a video on her Instagram of herself dancing, smiling, and singing to Missy Elliot’s “Work It” in the car.

“Not everyone realizes how stressful cancer recovery is,” the actress wrote across the video, noting that she is required to undergo blood tests every month. This, she wrote, “changes [your] life going forward.”

Nicole Eggert shared a positive update about her cancer journey on December 2. @_nicole_eggert/Instagram

But the update came with some good news: “Today my tests were clear and my white blood cell count was up without those damn blood injections,” Eggert wrote. “And I am in my car rocking out and celebrating!”

The Charles in Charge star ended her post with four celebratory emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since receiving her diagnosis in 2023, Eggert has stayed open about the many ups and downs she’s had, regularly sharing her experiences via her social media accounts.

In August, six months after Eggert revealed more cancer had been found in her lymph nodes, she posted a photo that showed how her body looked after undergoing a mastectomy with reconstruction.

“I just had my second mastectomy, and I had reconstruction, and my pathology reports came back clear,” she told the New York Post. “I get to wear really small bras, and I’m really happy with my boobs.”

Still, even after her successful surgeries, Eggert admits that the battle has taken a significant toll on her well-being. In November, she wrote in an Instagram post that even just thinking about all that her body has endured thus far causes her to occasionally “freak out.”

Eggert previously told People that her two daughters, Dilyn, 27, and Keegan, 14, have been essential to her recovery, crediting them for giving her “strength through all of this” and stating that she “really wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”