Baby Boomers Are Flocking to This Plastic Surgery Procedure
Restoration is the name of the game in the aesthetics industry.
Baby boomers are putting the “boom” in plastic surgery and requesting one anti-aging procedure more than any other.
Demand for cosmetic procedures among adults 66 and older increased by 24 percent—more than in any other age group in 2025, a report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons shows.
This demographic includes most of the baby boomer generation, born between 1946 and 1964, and is now ages 62–80.
Patients like Linda Truesdale, 69, who underwent a facelift by her plastic surgeon son, Dr. Carl Truesdale, are seeking to rejuvenate their looks rather than overhaul them.
“The end result was giving my mom back a face that she hadn’t had for many, many years,” Dr. Truesdale previously told The Looker.
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Cosmetic enhancements have long been driven by a desire to transform or change one’s appearance, but the 2025 report points to an even simpler goal: restoration.
“What surgeons are hearing is that patients want to feel like a better, restored version of themselves, not a different version,” Dr. Ubareen Mahmood, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in New York City, said in the report—a point she later reiterated in a video posted to social media.
Procedures performed on Gen X patients and younger baby boomers also increased, jumping up 16 percent among adults ages 46–55 and 9 percent for those ages 56–65.
Millennials appear to be a steadier demographic, with approximately the same number of procedures performed on patients 36–45 in 2025 as in the previous year.
“Plastic surgery in 2025 reflects a broader shift in how people think about aging, wellness, and quality of life,” Dr. C. Bob Basu, president of ASPS and board-certified plastic surgeon based in Houston, said in the report.
The most popular enhancement among baby boomers in 2025 was blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery.
In 2025, the ASPS recorded 37,862 eyelid surgeries—a 22 percent jump from 2024. The report shows the surgery was the fifth-most popular procedure across all age groups.
The surgery is both invasive and costly, averaging $3,300 for the upper eyelids and $3,800 for the lower eyelids, excluding anesthesia, operating room facilities, and other expenses.
Other popular surgeries with meaningful increases include tummy tucks, up 42 percent; breast augmentations, up 34 percent; breast lifts, up 31 percent; and facial fat grafting, up 29 percent.
The only cosmetic procedure to decline in 2025 was the Brazilian butt lift, which fell sharply by 46 percent.
“Patients aren’t trying to look like they’re 30 again. They’re looking for an appearance that matches the energy and confidence they bring to this stage of life,” said Dr. Steven Williams, former president of ASPS and board-certified reconstructive surgeon based in California.
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