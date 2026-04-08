Lifestyle GOOD HYDRATIONS Astronaut Requests $11 Celebrity Beauty Product for Trip to Space Among the priceless scientific equipment on Artemis II is one seriously affordable lotion. Reuters/NASA

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Shelf space beyond our atmosphere is extremely limited, but one Artemis II astronaut loved a specific skincare product from Jessica Alba so much that she brought it along on the Orion spacecraft.

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“This one might take some digging,” one of the four astronauts on board, Christina Hammock Koch, can be heard saying in a video shared by Alba, 44, to Instagram.

Artemis II mission specialist Christina Hammock Koch was searching for her The Honest Company lotion on board. NASA

She continued, “I’m looking for a specific community hygiene item that is Honest Lotion.”

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The 47-year-old engineer and astronaut packed The Honest Company’s Face + Body Lotion for the historic NASA flight to the far side of the moon, but was unable to locate it on board.

“I thought we had some on board, but we just haven’t come across it yet, and I don’t think our package plan has that level of granularity,” she said. “Thanks for tracking it down.”

The product is formulated for all ages and skin types, and comes in five different scents: fragrance-free, lavender, citrus vanilla, sweet cream, and sweet almond.

The unexpected news that a product she created was a stowaway on the historic mission brought the actress and brand founder to tears.

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The video then shows Alba covering her mouth in an expression of joyous shock.

“What?” she exclaims. “That is wild.”

She recalls co-founding the brand in 2012—an endeavor inspired by her eldest daughter, Honor. “And then now it’s in space! What? That is wild. That’s a trip,” Alba says to the camera. “This is true, like, a moment I never thought would be my real life.”

The historic moment prompted Alba to encourage her followers to pursue their ambitions.

“Anyone out there who has any dreams of anything, just go after it,” she says to viewers. “Because you never know. I mean, your products can be in space.”

Target $ 10.99 The Honest Company Refresh Face + Body Lotion Shop At Target

In the caption, Alba wrote, “Something out of my wildest dreams.”

Alba also offered to supply Koch with more Honest beauty products when she returned to Earth. The Artemis II crew is scheduled to splash down outside San Diego on April 10 at 8:07 p.m. EST.

Target $ 10.99 The Honest Company Calm Face + Body Lotion Shop At Target

Comments quickly flooded in, as people congratulated the entrepreneur.

“Your products are literally out of this world,” one person joked. Another added, “One small step for a woman, one giant leap for women kind!”

Instagram/Jessica Alba

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