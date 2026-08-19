TOTAL TRANSFORMATION Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Shows Off His Dramatic Weight Loss The actor’s son has already lost 30 pounds and gained muscle. New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images

The son of action star Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver turned heads this week with his newly shredded physique.

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 28, has largely stayed out of the spotlight for most of his life. But on August 16, his older sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, offered a rare glimpse of Christopher during a family vacation to Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 28, is a son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. Paul Buck, EPA / Landov/Paul Buck, EPA / Landov

Katherine, 36, shared an Instagram post showing Christopher posed beachside in a simple T-shirt and board shorts, sporting a mustache and a noticeably trimmer frame.

Christopher Schwarzenegger showing off his toned physique in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in August 2026. Instagram/@katherineschwarzenegger

The family getaway also included actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, 32, who starred in The White Lotus Season 3.

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Katherine’s husband, Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt, joined the trip with their children, as did members of the Kennedy family, including Maria Shriver’s brothers Anthony, Timothy, and Mark.

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Long before her husband became the governor of California in 2003, Maria was already part of a politically powerful family: her mother was Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the sister of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Ted Kennedy.

Maria Shriver & Arnold Schwarzenegger during the "Terminator 3 - Rise of the Machines" World Premiere at Mann Bruin in Los Angeles in 2003. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

She married Austrian bodybuilder and Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1986 after meeting him at a charity tennis tournament. The couple, who share four children, announced their separation in 2011 but did not finalize their divorce until 2021.

Chris Pratt, Timothy Shriver, and Patrick Schwarzenegger at a golf course in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in August 2026. Instagram/@katherineschwarzenegger

Christopher, an associate producer and director of development at Los Angeles-based production company Indus Valley Media, has spoken publicly about his weight-loss journey only occasionally.

At the Beacher Vitality’s Happy & Healthy Summit in May 2025, he said he began focusing seriously on his fitness in 2019 while living in Australia.

Five members of the Schwarzenegger family, including Christopher, Christina, Arnold, Patrick, and Katherine, posing alongside actor Chris Pratt at the season 2 premiere of Netflix's "FUBAR" on June 11, 2025. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities,” he said.

Christopher recalled being on a “big trip” with friends when they wanted to go skydiving. He ultimately decided against participating because he worried his weight would make the activity unsafe.

He explained that his journey came after years of trying different approaches to losing weight, including meal-delivery programs he had used since high school.

Christopher Schwarzenegger poses with his older brother Patrick in 2016. Todd Williamson/Getty Images

“I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school,” he recalled. “It’s not an overnight thing, but it took a lot of trial and error.”

Even after losing 30 pounds, Christopher said he still didn’t necessarily see himself as having reached his ideal “after” picture when comparing old and new photos.

But one change he credited with helping him reach his goals was giving up bread.

Christopher appears to have continued working on his fitness since then. In the latest family photos, he looks leaner and more toned than he did last year, when a photo of him in a white tank top prompted a fresh round of comparisons to his retired bodybuilder father.

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