Lifestyle 'WE CAN SEE HER BONES' Ariana Grande’s Latest Video Sparks Concern for Her Health This isn’t the first time fans have commented on the singer’s “sickly” appearance. @ArianaGrande/Youtube

Ariana Grande’s latest music video has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Fans are deeply concerned about the singer’s health due to her gaunt appearance in the music video for her new song, “hate that i made you love me,” from her upcoming album, Petals.

Grande appears in a yellow sleeveless dress that many fans say exposes her chest bones. @ArianaGrande/Youtube

In the music video, Grande haunts actor Justin Long, 48, as he digs his own grave. He repeatedly tries to escape her, facing a series of near-death scenarios but surviving each one. The chilling video concludes with Long trapped in the grave while Ariana buries him.

“Sorry, but she looks sick (no shade) she’s stunning and all of that, but she looks very skinny and we can see her bones,” one fan wrote on X in response to the Monday release, adding a sad emoticon to the end of their comment.

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“I’d feel bad about the body shaming if it wasn’t so painfully obvious she’s trying to show off how skinny she is all the time,” another wrote. One fan added, “I pray she heals from whatever she is battling.”

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Grande’s relationship with her fans has become strained in recent years, in part due to frequent comments about her body during promotion for her role in Wicked. Neil Mockford/WireImage

Ironically, many music lovers believe that her latest song is about Grande’s relationship with her fans, which has become strained in recent years, in part due to frequent comments about her body during promotion for her role in Wicked.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend "Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere on November 17, 2025. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Grande and her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, 39, faced public scrutiny over the slim figures throughout the film franchise’s promotional tours.

“I’ve held your projections when you’ve felt so insecure/ Tell me why is it this way/ Why you so hate to see women endure,” Grande sings. “Is it really my fault/ You all gave me your hearts/ Of your own accord?/ I don’t really think so.”

In an analysis of the song, CapitalFM’s Sam Prance noted that it tells the story of how Grande hates “that people have fallen in love with her given how they treat her,” theorizing that she is attempting to portray “how easily people turn on women in the public eye.”

This iconic look is from Ariana Grande's appearance at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2020. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording A

Grande has been open about how deeply comments on her body have affected her, first appealing directly to fans in a three-minute video on TikTok in 2023.

“[I was] at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy,” referring to viral photos comparing her younger self.

“resharing this from last year ♡ as a loving reminder to all” — ariana grande via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/m5sSMX2HGO — Ariana Grande Today ꕤ (@ArianaToday) November 29, 2025

In a 2024 interview—which she pointedly reshared in 2025 after continued comments about her body—Grande revealed how fame has warped her view of herself.

“I’ve been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all,” she said, adding that it’s “hard to protect yourself from that noise” at such a young age.

“resharing this from last year ♡ as a loving reminder to all” — ariana grande via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/m5sSMX2HGO — Ariana Grande Today ꕤ (@ArianaToday) November 29, 2025

“I’ve heard every version of it—of what’s wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it’s wrong for different reasons,” she added. “I think in today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all—commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves.”

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