DOUBLE TAKE Late Model’s Daughter Marks 20th Birthday With Bold New Look Her father shared a post showing how far she’s come. Ron Davis/Ron Davis/Getty Images

Anna Nicole Smith fans are doing a double-take after seeing the latest photos of her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, in a tribute post for her 20th birthday.

Her father, photographer Larry Birkhead, shared a video compilation of photos showing Dannielynn experimenting with different hairstyles, alongside photos of her as a child.

“Happy 20th birthday, Dannielynn! Love, Dad,” Larry, 53, captioned his post.

Dannielynn, who was just 5 months old when her model mother died from an accidental drug overdose in 2007, often makes appearances on her father’s social media account.

American model and TV personality Anna Nicole Smith poses for Guess? Sportswear in 1993. She had Dannielynn in 2006, when she was 38. Ron Davis/Ron Davis/Getty Images

The college sophomore, who studies forensics, appears in one photo wearing a styled platinum pixie cut with black lowlights, fishnet tights, and a dress from Hot Topic’s Social Collision Collection.

Dannielynn Birkhead, then 13, poses with Larry Birkhead for a photo at the 2019 Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky. Jason Kempin/Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Another image shows the 20-year-old wearing a bright red, shoulder-length cut and a Hot Topic tee. She appears both very different—in aesthetic and hair hue—from her late mother, yet with striking similarities, including their bone structure, facial features, and even expressions.

Despite their wildly different hair colors, Dannielynn Birkhead strongly resembles her late mother, American model Anna Nicole Smith. First photo: Larry Birkhead/Instagram, Second photo: Ron Davis/Getty Images

Famous friends and fans of the father-daughter duo quickly voiced their support in the comments of the post.

“Happy birthday, my beautiful friend! You are dear to me,” actress Selma Blair said.

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“20 years already? Time flies so fast. Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter,” commented a fan.

Actress Selma Blair commented birthday wishes for Dannielynn Birkhead on a social media post shared by her dad, Larry Birkhead. Selma Blair/Instagram

“Happy birthday, Dannielynn. Your mama would be so proud of the young woman that you’ve become,” added another.

Dannielynn Birkhead, daughter of the late American model Anna Nicole Smith and photographer Larry Birkhead, poses at the Kentucky Derby - Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2026. Stephen J. Cohen/Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Dannielynn debuted a two-toned platinum pixie cut during the Kentucky Derby Weekend in May. When asked about how she thought Smith would appreciate her new look, she told Access Hollywood that she thought her mom “might like it.”

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“I can’t really say for sure, but she was cool, and I’m cool,” Dannielynn added.

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2016, in Louisville, Kentucky. Joey Foley/FilmMagic

Dannielynn is Smith’s only surviving child. Smith’s son, Billy Wayne Smith, who shares a name with his father, died from an accidental drug overdose in 2006, just one year before Anna Nicole. He was 20 years old.

Model Anna Nicole Smith poses at the after-party for the Premiere of MGM's "Be Cool" at the Hollywood Palladium on February 14, 2005, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The late model first gained recognition in 1993 when she was named Playmate of the Year in Playboy magazine.

A year later, at 26, she became infamous for marrying 89-year-old James Howard Marshall II.

Marshall’s death, about 14 months into their marriage, launched a high-profile, drawn-out legal battle between Smith and Marshall’s family over his multimillion-dollar estate.

Smith, who was not in Marshall’s will, ultimately received nothing from his estate.

American model Anna Nicole Smith shows off her wedding ring from billionaire J. Howard Marshall at the 1994 Video Software Dealers Association Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ron Davis/Ron Davis/Getty Images

In a 2002 interview with Larry King, Smith spoke about her relationship with her late husband.

“I’ve never had love like that before,” she said. “No one has ever loved me and done things for me and respected me and didn’t care about what people said about me.”

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