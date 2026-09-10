Late Model’s Daughter Marks 20th Birthday With Bold New Look
Her father shared a post showing how far she’s come.
Anna Nicole Smith fans are doing a double-take after seeing the latest photos of her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, in a tribute post for her 20th birthday.
Her father, photographer Larry Birkhead, shared a video compilation of photos showing Dannielynn experimenting with different hairstyles, alongside photos of her as a child.
“Happy 20th birthday, Dannielynn! Love, Dad,” Larry, 53, captioned his post.
Dannielynn, who was just 5 months old when her model mother died from an accidental drug overdose in 2007, often makes appearances on her father’s social media account.
The college sophomore, who studies forensics, appears in one photo wearing a styled platinum pixie cut with black lowlights, fishnet tights, and a dress from Hot Topic’s Social Collision Collection.
Another image shows the 20-year-old wearing a bright red, shoulder-length cut and a Hot Topic tee. She appears both very different—in aesthetic and hair hue—from her late mother, yet with striking similarities, including their bone structure, facial features, and even expressions.
Famous friends and fans of the father-daughter duo quickly voiced their support in the comments of the post.
“Happy birthday, my beautiful friend! You are dear to me,” actress Selma Blair said.
“20 years already? Time flies so fast. Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter,” commented a fan.
“Happy birthday, Dannielynn. Your mama would be so proud of the young woman that you’ve become,” added another.
Dannielynn debuted a two-toned platinum pixie cut during the Kentucky Derby Weekend in May. When asked about how she thought Smith would appreciate her new look, she told Access Hollywood that she thought her mom “might like it.”
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“I can’t really say for sure, but she was cool, and I’m cool,” Dannielynn added.
Dannielynn is Smith’s only surviving child. Smith’s son, Billy Wayne Smith, who shares a name with his father, died from an accidental drug overdose in 2006, just one year before Anna Nicole. He was 20 years old.
The late model first gained recognition in 1993 when she was named Playmate of the Year in Playboy magazine.
A year later, at 26, she became infamous for marrying 89-year-old James Howard Marshall II.
Marshall’s death, about 14 months into their marriage, launched a high-profile, drawn-out legal battle between Smith and Marshall’s family over his multimillion-dollar estate.
Smith, who was not in Marshall’s will, ultimately received nothing from his estate.
In a 2002 interview with Larry King, Smith spoke about her relationship with her late husband.
“I’ve never had love like that before,” she said. “No one has ever loved me and done things for me and respected me and didn’t care about what people said about me.”
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