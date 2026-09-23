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LIGHTS, VOLUME, ACTION

Reality Star Reveals Her Secret to Getting ‘Real Housewives’ Hair Volume

The salon owner has sworn by this luxury hair mousse for 30 years.

Angie Katsanevas

Koury Angelo/Bravo

By Roosa Rahkonen

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The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas revealed the one product she relies on for voluminous hair.

The 52-year-old knows a thing or two about great hair, as she co-owns the Lunatic Fringe Salon with her estranged husband, Shawn Trujillo. The two hairdressers founded the luxury salon in 1999 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and it has now expanded into a nine-location empire.

In an interview published in NewBeauty on Monday, Katsanevas said she is “obsessed” with one haircare product: Kérastase Mousse Bouffante.

Angie Katsanevas said she has one hair product she is “obsessed with.”

Angie Katsanevas said she has one hair product she is “obsessed with.”

Clifton Prescod/Bravo

“I absolutely love Kérastase’s Mousse Bouffante. It’s my go-to,” Katsanevas said. “I’ve been using it for 30 years because it gives you volume and hold, while still letting your hair move and stay soft.”

Katsanevas has noticed that people are seeking fuller hairstyles again in the salon, and this formula helps clients achieve a voluminous blowout at home.

“This creates shine, volume, and hold without sacrificing movement,” she said. “It’s clearly the best.”

Amazon
$42

Kerastase Mousse Bouffante Luxurious Volumising Strong Hold Mousse

The multi-use styling mousse is enriched with vitamins and Xyloses to nourish hair, add volume, and deliver lasting (non-crunchy) hold.
Shop Now Amazon
Shop Now Sephora

The volumizing hair mousse isn’t just reality TV-star-approved—it’s also earned a near-perfect five-star rating on Amazon backed by over 900 glowing reviews.

“This is currently my favorite styling product,” one reviewer wrote. “My salon had sold out... so Amazon to the rescue! It gives just the right volume and control for my fine, over-60 hair.”

For best results, apply two to four pumps of the mousse to damp hair from the roots to the ends before drying.

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Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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