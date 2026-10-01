‘The Godfather’ Star, 86, Appears Unrecognizable in New Photo
Fans did a double-take after a rock legend posted a picture with the Oscar-winning actor.
Al Pacino is proving that age is no barrier to rocking out.
The 86-year-old Oscar-winning actor looked nearly unrecognizable next to Grammy-winning rockstar Jack White, 51, in a post-show photo.
“What an honor it was that the incredible Al Pacino came to see the show last night,” White, the singer-songwriter and former White Stripes frontman, said in a Sept. 30 Instagram post.
He added, “It was wonderful to be able to speak to him about how much I was inspired by his documentary Looking for Richard.”
The 1996 documentary marked Pacino’s directorial debut.
In the photos, White, who is 6-foot-one, wears an all-black ensemble while towering over the 5-foot-5 The Godfather actor.
His gray beard, white hat, and black long-sleeved sweater stand in stark contrast to his look in his new movie, Dead Man’s Wire.
In the film, the actor has long salt-and-pepper hair, a matching short goatee, and aviator glasses with thick, dark frames. He stars as M.L. Hall, a real-life mortgage company executive whose son, Richard O. “Dick” Hall, was taken hostage in a famous 1977 standoff.
Several fans commented on their surprise about Pacino’s appearance in the post.
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“Al Pacino looks unrecognizable in this photo, but I loved him in Richard III,” one person commented.
“Holy Cannoli! I had to do a double-take on the picture. That’s pretty awesome,” added another fan.
“Michael Corleone, is that you?” asked another person.
The actor was considered a Hollywood heartthrob in the 1970s when he starred as Michael Corleone in the first The Godfather movie.
Although he never married, he has four children, including Julie Marie Pacino, 36, whom he shares with acting coach Jan Tarrant; Anton James Pacino, 25, and Olivia Rose Pacino, 25, whose mother is actress Beverly D’Angelo; and Roman Pacino, 3, whom he shares with his last long-term partner, producer Noor Alfallah.
Alfallah, 32, and Pacino dated from 2022 until 2024.
The actor has also been romantically linked with Jill Clayburg, Diane Keaton, Marthe Keller, Lyndall Hobbs, Lucila Solá, and Meital Dohan.
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