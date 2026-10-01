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“LEAVE THE GUITAR, TAKE THE CANNOLI”

‘The Godfather’ Star, 86, Appears Unrecognizable in New Photo

Fans did a double-take after a rock legend posted a picture with the Oscar-winning actor.

Actor Al Pacino won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by A Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries on February 22, 2004, in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Natalie Demaree

Al Pacino is proving that age is no barrier to rocking out.

The 86-year-old Oscar-winning actor looked nearly unrecognizable next to Grammy-winning rockstar Jack White, 51, in a post-show photo.

Al Pacino

Actor Al Pacino appeared in a special live conversation with David Rubenstein at the 92NY in New York City on April 19, 2023.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

“What an honor it was that the incredible Al Pacino came to see the show last night,” White, the singer-songwriter and former White Stripes frontman, said in a Sept. 30 Instagram post.

He added, “It was wonderful to be able to speak to him about how much I was inspired by his documentary Looking for Richard.”

The 1996 documentary marked Pacino’s directorial debut.

Actor Al Pacino posed in a photo with rock legend Jack White after attending his show on Sept. 29 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

Actor Al Pacino posed in a photo with rock legend Jack White after attending his show on Sept. 29 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

Jack White/Instagram

In the photos, White, who is 6-foot-one, wears an all-black ensemble while towering over the 5-foot-5 The Godfather actor.

Musicians Jack and Meg White of the White Stripes in 2004.

Musicians Jack and Meg White of the White Stripes in 2004. The band split up in 2011.

Getty

His gray beard, white hat, and black long-sleeved sweater stand in stark contrast to his look in his new movie, Dead Man’s Wire.

Actor Al Pacino as M.L. Hall in the 2026 film, "Dead Man’s Wire."

Actor Al Pacino as M.L. Hall in the 2026 film, "Dead Man’s Wire."

Row K Entertainment

In the film, the actor has long salt-and-pepper hair, a matching short goatee, and aviator glasses with thick, dark frames. He stars as M.L. Hall, a real-life mortgage company executive whose son, Richard O. “Dick” Hall, was taken hostage in a famous 1977 standoff.

Al Pacino says he was almost fired from his role in “The Godfather” but was kept in after his performance in one scene.

Al Pacino says he almost got fired from his role in “The Godfather,” but they kept him on after his performance in one scene.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty

Several fans commented on their surprise about Pacino’s appearance in the post.

“Al Pacino looks unrecognizable in this photo, but I loved him in Richard III,” one person commented.

“Holy Cannoli! I had to do a double-take on the picture. That’s pretty awesome,” added another fan.

"Holy Cannoli! I had to do a double-take on the picture. That's pretty awesome," commented a fan on a photo of actor Al Pacino and rock legend Jack White.

"Holy Cannoli! I had to do a double-take on the picture. That's pretty awesome," commented a fan on a photo of actor Al Pacino and rock legend Jack White.

Instagram

“Michael Corleone, is that you?” asked another person.

The actor was considered a Hollywood heartthrob in the 1970s when he starred as Michael Corleone in the first The Godfather movie.

Al Pacino as Michael Corleone from the Francis Ford Coppola film 'The Godfather' 1972.

Al Pacino as Michael Corleone from the Francis Ford Coppola film 'The Godfather' 1972.

Screen Archives/Screen Archives/Getty Images

Although he never married, he has four children, including Julie Marie Pacino, 36, whom he shares with acting coach Jan Tarrant; Anton James Pacino, 25, and Olivia Rose Pacino, 25, whose mother is actress Beverly D’Angelo; and Roman Pacino, 3, whom he shares with his last long-term partner, producer Noor Alfallah.

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino, who are parents of three-year-old Roman Pacino, pose at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night on September 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino, who are parents of three-year-old Roman Pacino, pose at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night on September 19, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Charley Gallay/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of

Alfallah, 32, and Pacino dated from 2022 until 2024.

The actor has also been romantically linked with Jill Clayburg, Diane Keaton, Marthe Keller, Lyndall Hobbs, Lucila Solá, and Meital Dohan.

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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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