Lifestyle SCRAPPY GILMORE Adam Sandler Slammed for Dressing Down at Wife’s Event “He really couldn’t put on a dress shirt and some slacks?” DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

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Adam Sandler is under fire for sticking with his characteristically casual style.

The 59-year-old comedian and actor accompanied his wife of 23 years, Jackie Sandler, to the May 27 premiere of the Netflix rom-com Office Romance, which stars Jennifer Lopez.

​The workplace love story’s red-carpet event, held at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, attracted a star-studded crowd, many of whom wore designer looks.

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In stark contrast to most guests at the venue, Adam picked a decidedly casual look to support his wife, who plays a supporting role in the film.

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Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler wear contrasting outfits as they attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Office Romance" in 2026. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

​​The Uncut Gems star’s bright-orange hoodie comes straight from the official team store of the New York Knicks. Adam paired the oversized garment with light-blue sweatpants, echoing the cobalt accents of his Knicks merch.

He finished the look with a colorful pair of Under Armour Series 7 basketball shoes, featuring splashes of blue, orange, mint green, purple, and hot pink.

Jackie, 51, in contrast to Adam, wore a sparkling Schiaparelli mini dress with a dainty keyhole cutout, which she accessorized with tights, pumps, and a matching clutch. She wore her hair in soft, center-parted waves, with delicate balayaged pieces framing her face.

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler wear contrasting outfits as they attend the world premiere of Netflix's "Office Romance" in 2026. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Getty Images

Her husband is known for wearing sweatpants or sportswear, even at formal events, and rarely opts for more traditional attire, such as suits and tuxedos.

​Still, the event’s semi-formal setting caused a stir on Reddit, where the actor received backlash for “embarrassing” his wife by wearing such a casual look at an important moment in her career.

“Wear a hoodie under a suit or something,” one commenter wrote, alluding to the prevalence of athleisure in modern fashion. “There are so many designers out there who could dress him well while still leaning into his aesthetic.”

​Another echoed, “So he really couldn’t put on a dress shirt and some slacks? Goofy.”

Adam Sandler and Jackie Sandler attend the premiere of the film "Happy Gilmore 2” in 2025. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Despite suggestions that his ensemble implies a lack of consideration for his wife, there is a method to the actor’s comfy, cozy madness.

During a 2025 interview, TV host Jonathan Ross told the legendary comedian, “I struggle often with your dress sense. Normally, when one sees photographs of Adam out and about, it just evokes sympathy and pity.”

Laughing and shrugging off the remark, ​Adam replied, “It’s all about the comfort, Jonathan. You find a T-shirt that fits, you wear it. You find a pair of shorts that’s a little loose, you wear it.”

Jackie Sandler poses beside husband Adam Sandler as he wears a short-sleeved shirt and track suit pants, while attending Netflix’s “Adam Sandler: Love You” in 2024. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/Getty Images

​Some commenters rallied in support of Sandler’s style choices.

“He never said he didn’t want to wear nice clothes, he said he doesn’t want to be uncomfortable anymore,” one person wrote. Another added, “He never once said he’s disinterested or has ever acted like it. He just doesn’t want to wear a suit.”

“Why don’t we ask Jackie if she cares?” a third asked. “She’s been married to Adam Sandler for 23 years, and he has always dressed like this. I really, really doubt this bothers her a fraction as much as it does you.”

Actor Adam Sandler, star of the film “The Longest Yard,” poses wearing crocks and cargo pants with his wife Jackie, as they arrive at the film’s premiere in 2005. Fred Prouser/REUTERS

​The pair met while filming the 1999 comedy Big Daddy, and have appeared in over 20 movies together since their 2003 wedding. The Sandlers share two daughters: Sadie, 20, and Sunny Sandler, 17.

Adam Sandler, his wife Jackie Sandler, and daughters Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler attend a movie premiere in 2025. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

​Both of their children have followed in their famous parents’ footsteps, pursuing acting careers. They notably appeared in two Netflix coming-of-age specials, including the 2023 film You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, starring Sunny, and 2026’s Roommates, starring Sadie.

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