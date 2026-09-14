'BEAUTIFUL & BOLD' Hallmark Star, 45, Poses for Stunning Photos After Double Mastectomy Photographer Karolina Turek called the actress a “force” and thanked her for her courage. Eric Charbonneau/Eric Charbonneau/Warner Bros. via Getty Images

Crystal Lowe is opening up about the emotional photo shoot she posed for following her double mastectomy.

The 45-year-old actress shared a photo from the shoot in a joint Instagram post on Sept. 10 with photographer Karolina Turek and Swank Makeup Artistry, as Parade first reported.

“When I first saw the photo, it was overwhelming,” the Final Destination 3 star told The Looker. “Karolina knows how to make women feel beautiful and bold, and she delivered with this shoot.”

The actress first became famous in the mid-2000s for her “scream queen” roles in Final Destination 3 and Black Christmas before transitioning into other genres and directing.

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Since 2013, she has become a staple of the Hallmark Channel, appearing in more than 10 roles, including several of the network’s fan-favorite holiday films.

Actress Crystal Lowe poses at the premiere of “Final Destination 3” on February 1, 2006, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Signed, Sealed, Delivered actress announced her Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis in a personal essay published by People in 2025. On Feb. 19, after completing chemotherapy, she underwent a double mastectomy.

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In the photo, Lowe poses powerfully with a black leather blazer draped over her shoulders, and her arms naturally covering her bare chest. The subtly glamorous makeup gives her skin a lit-from-within glow.

Actress Crystal Lowe, 45, poses for a powerful photo by Karolina Turek after undergoing a double mastectomy. Karolina Turek Photography

Turek’s caption reads, “You are a force, @officialcrystallowe. What an honor it was to reconnect with you and capture you after everything you’ve been through. Thank you for your courage, your openness, and for sharing your journey so vulnerably through your battle with breast cancer. Your grace, beauty, strength, and mindset is truly inspiring. I love you (since 2001).”

Turek, a Vancouver-based photographer, has captured portraits of Pamela Anderson, Will.I.Am, and Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott. The pair met 25 years ago while working in the service industry.

In the photographer’s studio, their conversation shifted from reminiscing to finding power in self-acceptance, Lowe recalled.

“That was the inspiration for this photo. Owning your space in every circumstance was the theme of our shoot,” she added.

Fans and famous friends were quick to comment their support on the photo.

“You are beautiful. You are powerful!” commented actress Melissa Peterman.

Actress Melissa Peterman showed her support in a comment on a skin-baring photo of Crystal Lowe posted on Instagram after the actress underwent a double mastectomy. Melissa Peterman/Instagram

“Your eyes tell me that your strength, determination, and ability to adapt have not changed! You have been an inspiration to many. Blessings to you,” another person added.

While the post garnered a barrage of positive reactions, Lowe said she was “extremely nervous” to see and share the photos for the first time.

“My body has gone through a lot of changes because of cancer, and I wasn’t sure if my confidence would come back,” she told The Looker, adding, “I loved the photo, so it didn’t matter what the response was.”

Actress Crystal Lowe, producer Martha Williamson, and actress Kristin Booth attend the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Winter 2018 TCA Press Tour on January 13, 2018, in Pasadena, California. Tara Ziemba/Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Lowe previously credited her family, friends, and coworkers for surrounding her with “so much love and support” while learning about her diagnosis.

She has a young daughter and son with her husband, Miko Tomasevich, who is also an actor.

Actress Crystal Lowe poses at the “Final Destination: Bloodlines” World Premiere on May 12, 2025, in Hollywood, California. Eric Charbonneau/Eric Charbonneau/Warner Bros. via Getty Images

“Cancer taught me to be bold in every single decision. When you’re fighting for your life, you realize you have nothing to lose, so you better do all the things you love asap,” Lowe told The Looker.

“If you’re getting diagnosed, have been diagnosed, or know someone who has, it’s OK to be afraid, but you can’t stay there. Have as many good cries as you need, but then you must put on your armor and make the decision to stand tall in the face of fear,” she added.

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