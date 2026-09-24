'WE'RE DEALING WITH IT' ‘X-Men’ Star, 59, Reveals His Shocking Breast Cancer Battle During the actor’s chemotherapy treatments, doctors made a shocking discovery. Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/WireImage

X-Men star Tyler Mane is sharing an unexpected complication that he experienced while undergoing treatment for a rare form of breast cancer.

The 59-year-old Canadian actor, who played the supervillain Sabretooth in X-Men in 2000 and reprised the role in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, said he’d gone through four rounds of chemotherapy when his doctors discovered a new issue.

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“They found the blood clot after I rang the bell,” Mane told Us in a Sept. 22 interview ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. “But we’re dealing with it. I’m on blood thinners for that now.”

Actor Tyler Mane as supervillain Sabretooth in the 2000 film "X-Men." 20th Century Fox

He said his doctors got “real serious, real quick” when they found the blood clot in two different spots in his leg.

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“It was from my ankle to about three-quarters of the way up my calf, and then it was also behind my knee a bit,” Mane said.

Actor Tyler Mane and his wife, Renae Geerlings, at the 2007 premiere of Rob Zombie's "Halloween" in Hollywood, California. Albert L. Ortega/Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

He added, “You start thinking, ‘Are we taking care of this? And what does it take for something to break off and travel to your lungs or to your heart?’ That was probably the biggest eye-opener.”

Actor Tyler Mane attends the world premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on July 22, 2024, at Lincoln Center in New York City. Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/WireImage

The actor announced his diagnosis in a June 8 Instagram video.

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“I have some bad news. I start chemo today,” Mane said.

In the caption, Mane—a towering actor who stands 6-foot-9 and appeared in Rob Zombie’s Halloween, making him the tallest-ever person to portray Michael Myers—shared how he originally wanted to keep his diagnosis a secret until he learned more about the disease.

Director Bryan Singer, Bruce Davison, Famke Janssen, Tyler Mane, Anna Paquin, Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, James Marsden, and Hugh Jackman. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

“Men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance stages because it’s not talked about and not looked for,” he said. “In fact, my doctors all dismissed it, and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early.”

X-Men star Tyler Mane revealed he has been diagnosed with breast cancer in a June 8 Instagram video. Tyler Mane/Instagram

Mane and his wife Renae Geerlings, 51, married in 2007 and launched a podcast called Mane AF in 2026 after his diagnosis.

The actor has two grown children with his ex-wife, Jean Goertz, whom he was married to from 1998 to 2003.

According to an American Cancer Society estimate, more than 2,600 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2026 and about 530 men will die from the disease.

The average age at diagnosis is between 60 and 70 years, according to the organization.

Mane told Us magazine that he found out he had a mutated BRCA2 gene that increases the risk of developing cancer.

“I wish that I would have had the genetic testing earlier, because then I would have gotten my butt in when I’d felt the lump, and then we may have caught this a lot sooner,” he said.

In a Sept. 23 Instagram video, Mane shared that he was halfway through radiation and making the most of it.

“I’m actually getting a little bit of beard hair back, oh, I’m so excited,” the actor said.

In the caption, he offered kind words and well wishes to social media followers.

“Hope you are making the best of this week! You get one shot at this life so you might as well enjoy it,” he wrote. “Get out and enjoy this world. Take a walk go to the gym, whatever floats your boat.”

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