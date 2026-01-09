Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Dax Shepard, 51, announced his intention to pay for his 11-year-old daughter’s egg-freezing process when she reaches adulthood. The actor and podcaster revealed that Delta, his youngest daughter with actress Kristen Bell, recently said she “can’t wait to have a baby” someday.

“So, [Delta]’s saying she wants to have a baby,” Shepard said during an episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. “I said, ‘When do you think you’ll have your first child, when you turn 18?’ I want to be supportive of whatever ... and she said, ‘What? No. 18? What do you think?’”

Shepard continued, “I said, ‘My guess is between 35 and 45 is when I think you’ll have kids. And I think, if you want to, we’ll freeze your eggs when you’re 18.’ You know, like, ‘I’ll pay for you to get your eggs frozen so you don’t have to think about that.’”

Egg-freezing is the process in which a woman’s eggs are extracted, frozen, and preserved in tanks of nitrogen.

“Because your issue is just when you started freezing eggs, right?” Shepard asked his co-host, actress Monica Padman, adding, “Like, had you started at 14...”

“I think you might have to be a certain age," Padman said, laughing. Padman, 38, previously spoke about her experience with egg freezing on the Race to 35 podcast. During her initial attempt, fewer eggs were retrieved than she had hoped.

Padman continued, “No, I don’t know because I didn’t look into it, so maybe I always had a low count...I do think the earlier the better, yes.”

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard got married in 2013. Pictured at the TIME100 Gala in April, 2025. Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images

The procedure is increasingly popular among those who wish to delay having a family, but its cost is prohibitive for many. A single round, including extraction, production-stimulating medications, and storage, costs $10,000 to $15,000 on average—an expense Shepard recognized in the conversation.

“Look, acknowledging all lucky privilege, obviously, this isn’t an option for most people,” he said. “But I think...[our daughters] are going to be wrestling with the same thing every woman is, like, you’re going to want to do your career, or whatever.”

Shepard expressed full faith in his daughter’s abilities to be a fantastic parent someday, regardless of her age. “She’s going to really, really do it well,“ he said.