GO TEAM Abercrombie x NFL Is the Game-Day Collection You’ll Wear Beyond Football Season Elevate your game-day style with Abercrombie’s 2026 NFL collection: vintage sweatshirts, flirty camis, denim shorts, and more for fans of all 32 teams. Abercrombie.

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The start of the NFL season is here (Sept. 9), and naturally, we’re getting ready in style. While fashion and football aren’t always an obvious pairing, this year we’re embracing gorgeous game-day glam with luxe looks from Abercrombie & Fitch.

Last year, the heritage apparel brand was the official fashion partner of the NFL and is back with standout pieces representing all 32 teams. From vintage-style tees and sweatshirts to playful separates made for tailgates, stadium seats, watch parties, and everyday NFL fandom, this sprawling collection isn’t your average fan merch.

Instead of the expected logo tees and oversized jerseys, the A&F NFL collection leans into elevated fan-fashion staples with thoughtful tailoring and subtle team details that blend seamlessly into everyday wear. In other words, these aren’t bland gender-neutral basics; Abercrombie has rolled out team‑specific pieces across men’s, women’s, children’s, and even dog fashion, making it easy to find selections that actually match your personal style.

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Whether you’re a diehard Eagles fan, a patient Buffalo Bills patron, or you love to cheer on Taylor Swift’s husband on the Chiefs, Abercrombie’s lineup makes it easy to rep your team with pieces that feel fresh, flattering, and genuinely wearable. We’ve featured a few of our favorite A&F x NFL picks below.

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From vintage-style sweatshirts to flirty camis and denim staples, shop our top picks from the 2026 NFL by Abercrombie collection below and elevate your game-day style from kickoff all the way to the Super Bowl.

Abercrombie $ 45 Bra-Free ’90s Cami This simple yet chic cami lets you show your team spirit without sacrificing comfort or style. The best part? The layer-friendly, bra-free top pairs perfectly with everything from distressed denim to luxe cardigans, comfy joggers, and sporty tennis skirts. Shop Now Abercrombie

Abercrombie $ 100 Denim Button-Up Shirt Amp up your game‑day swag with this light‑wash denim shirt. Simple, breezy, and team‑spirited, it features a mascot‑adorned helmet and your favorite team’s name. Shop Now Abercrombie

Abercrombie $ 90 Mid-Rise A-Line Denim Short These mid-rise distressed shorts are easy to style well beyond game day. Your team’s logo is cleverly placed on the back pocket—a cheeky nod to fandom. Shop Now Abercrombie

Abercrombie $ 90 Oversized Sunday Funnel Neck Sweatshirt This funnel‑neck sweatshirt has varsity vibes written all over it. The roomy, retro piece that’s perfect for those crisp fall days ahead. Shop Now Abercrombie

Abercrombie $ 55 Pet Sweatshirt Don’t let Fido miss out on the team spirit this season. Available in five sizes, this sweatshirt keeps your pup snug all season long. Shop Now Abercrombie

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