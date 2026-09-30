‘West Wing’ Creator, 65, Steals Show With Shocking Tan
Fans wondered if the Oscar-winning screenwriter had fallen asleep at the pool.
Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin faces a social reckoning over his bronze new look.
On Tuesday, the 65-year-old West Wing creator walked the blue carpet in London for the Gala Screening of his new film, The Social Reckoning, a sequel to Sorkin’s Oscar-winning 2010 hit The Social Network.
Sorkin wore a gray suit with a white button-up shirt, a warm gray tie, brown leather shoes, and oval tortoise glasses for the occasion.
Photos of Sorkin with the film’s stars, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White, spread on social media, prompting some people to wonder about the absence of Jeremy Strong, who took over Jesse Eisenberg’s role as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Most commenters, however, focused on Sorkin’s fresh tan.
“Did he fall asleep by the pool?!” One person quipped in the comments on Deadline’s Instagram post of the trio. “Aaron, are you OK?” Another asked.
Some said Sorkin looked like he’d just come out of a bodybuilding competition, where participants are strongly encouraged to undergo a deep spray tan, while others compared his new tan to the color of his brown leather shoes.
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“Aaron really went all out in the tanning bed the morning of this red carpet,” one fan wrote.
Sony Pictures U.K. also posted a photo of Sorkin with Madison and White on Instagram, and commenters quickly came up with new nicknames for the tan screenwriting legend.
“Aaron Soakin sunlight,” one person wrote. Another called him “Aaron Sore-skin” and a third, “Aaron Sorangekin.” TMZ declared the screenwriter “Aaron Scorchin.”
This wasn’t the first time Sorkin showed off bronzed skin on the red carpet, but this tan, which some online commenters called “aggressive,” was his most dramatic yet.
It is unclear whether the shade was achieved on a vacation or with the help of a self-tanner, a tanning bed, or a spray tan, but many commenters compared Sorkin’s tan to that of President Donald Trump.
Although his new film covers many political events, like the January 6 Capitol riot, Sorkin told Politico on Tuesday that Trump would not be mentioned in the movie.
“I felt like as soon as we got to that scene, as soon as you saw anything ‘Trump,’ it would just become about something else,” he said, explaining that red hats or mentions of the president would be a “distraction.”
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