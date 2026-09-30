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‘West Wing’ Creator, 65, Steals Show With Shocking Tan

Fans wondered if the Oscar-winning screenwriter had fallen asleep at the pool.

Aaron Sorkin, Allison Janney, and Bradley Whitford attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin faces a social reckoning over his bronze new look.

On Tuesday, the 65-year-old West Wing creator walked the blue carpet in London for the Gala Screening of his new film, The Social Reckoning, a sequel to Sorkin’s Oscar-winning 2010 hit The Social Network.

Sorkin wore a gray suit with a white button-up shirt, a warm gray tie, brown leather shoes, and oval tortoise glasses for the occasion.

Photos of Sorkin with the film’s stars, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White, spread on social media, prompting some people to wonder about the absence of Jeremy Strong, who took over Jesse Eisenberg’s role as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Most commenters, however, focused on Sorkin’s fresh tan.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Aaron Sorkin, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White attend the UK Gala Screening of "THE SOCIAL RECKONING" at Curzon Mayfair on September 29, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Aaron Sorkin, Mikey Madison, and Jeremy Allen White at the U.K. Gala Screening of “The Social Reckoning” on September 29, 2026.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

“Did he fall asleep by the pool?!” One person quipped in the comments on Deadline’s Instagram post of the trio. “Aaron, are you OK?” Another asked.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Aaron Sorkin attends the "The Social Reckoning" Gala Screening at Curzon Mayfair on September 29, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Aaron Sorkin's deep-bronze hue stole the show at the Sept. 29 "Social Reckoning" premiere.

Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Some said Sorkin looked like he’d just come out of a bodybuilding competition, where participants are strongly encouraged to undergo a deep spray tan, while others compared his new tan to the color of his brown leather shoes.

“Aaron really went all out in the tanning bed the morning of this red carpet,” one fan wrote.

Aaron Sorkin before and after his new 2026 tan

Aaron Sorkin shocked fans with his new tan look. Pictured here in June 2025 and September 2026.

Gilbert Flores;Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Sony Pictures U.K. also posted a photo of Sorkin with Madison and White on Instagram, and commenters quickly came up with new nicknames for the tan screenwriting legend.

“Aaron Soakin sunlight,” one person wrote. Another called him “Aaron Sore-skin” and a third, “Aaron Sorangekin.” TMZ declared the screenwriter “Aaron Scorchin.”

Online commenters were mainly focused on Aaron Sorkin’s tan.

Online commenters were mainly focused on Aaron Sorkin’s tan.

Instagram/Deadline

This wasn’t the first time Sorkin showed off bronzed skin on the red carpet, but this tan, which some online commenters called “aggressive,” was his most dramatic yet.

It is unclear whether the shade was achieved on a vacation or with the help of a self-tanner, a tanning bed, or a spray tan, but many commenters compared Sorkin’s tan to that of President Donald Trump.

Los Angeles:John Cusack photographed for Parade Magazine in 2001 (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images)
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Although his new film covers many political events, like the January 6 Capitol riot, Sorkin told Politico on Tuesday that Trump would not be mentioned in the movie.

Aaron Sorkin smiles after winning the Oscar for best Adapted Screenplay for "Social Network" backstage at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-BACKSTAGE)

Aaron Sorkin won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “The Social Network” in 2011.

Mike Blake/Reuters

“I felt like as soon as we got to that scene, as soon as you saw anything ‘Trump,’ it would just become about something else,” he said, explaining that red hats or mentions of the president would be a “distraction.”

Jeff Probst has hosted “Survivor” for 26 years. Pictured here in 2010 and in 2022.
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Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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