Lifestyle HEARTBREAKING NEWS Reality TV Star Reveals Fatal Diagnosis “We cried and held each other,” the star recalled from the moment she found out. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for TLC

90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten revealed that she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in December 2025.

Slatten, 68, is facing the fatal diagnosis head-on alongside her husband, Sumit Singh, 38. “We’re doing what we can,” Slatten told People.

The inseparable duo first met in person in 2019. The encounter was documented in the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, a spinoff that follows Americans as they move across the world to find love. Slatten and Singh married in 2021 and live together in India.

The inseparable duo first met in-person in 2019 on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. @jan_frmsan/Instagram

Slatten recalled growing apprehensive about her health in late 2024 when she choked “badly” while drinking water. She subsequently experienced migraines and continued to have difficulty swallowing.

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Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also called Lou Gehrig’s disease after the famous Major League Baseball star, is a neurodegenerative disease that destroys motor neurons.

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The illness makes it difficult to engage in everyday tasks like eating and breathing, and is an incurable condition that eventually becomes fatal, often within three to five years.

Although the pair initially believed Slatten was suffering from an infection, her symptoms worsened as her speech slowed. At times, she went completely silent.

“That’s when we knew something was wrong,” Slatten said.

While the couple had their concerns over the symptoms, it was their fans who made the life-changing observation.

Fans realized during the reunion holiday party that Slatten may have ALS. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for TLC

The reality TV stars traveled to New York City in December 2025 for a holiday party with their former castmates, where fans pointed out Slatten’s labored speech. They suggested it might be ALS, which Sumit took seriously.

Slatten’s father had also died of the disease, so upon their return home to India, Slatten sought a diagnosis.

“We cried and held each other” after their fears were confirmed, she recalled.

Doctors deemed the progression of her ALS to be “slow.” Still, the couple is “scared” for what the future holds. But they haven’t lost hope.

“Right now we’re just looking and searching,” Slatten told People, adding, “maybe somebody will come forward with something.”

"With a heavy heart, we wanted to share [the] news with all of you guys," the couple wrote in their Instagram post's caption. "There was a rumor that I had a stroke, but it turned out to be ALS." Instagram/jan_frmsan/sumitjenny

In a call to fans posted to Instagram on Monday, she said she’s “open to any kind of help,” asking for possible “treatments, clinical trials, lifestyle changes, or anything that could help treat this disease or slow down its progression.”

While she considers all of her options, she intends to live the rest of her life as normally as possible.

“I don’t want to be treated any different. Let’s just live our life as we have been while we can,” she told People.

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