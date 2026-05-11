Lifestyle MIND THE GAP? Age-Gap Reality TV Couple Announces Their Engagement The “90 Day Fiancé” star shared the news on social media. https://www.tiktok.com/@90dayofficial/video/7638664509246278926?q=Cortney%2090%20day%20single%20life&t=1778530363541/ Getty Images

90 Day: The Single Life star Cortney Reardanz announced her engagement to her partner Phil on social media, prompting questions and skepticism about the couple’s sizable age gap.

​In her May 11 announcement, the 34-year-old bride-to-be excitedly flashes her engagement ring and reintroduces her followers to her now-fiancé, Phil, who is 66.

“For those of you who think I can’t keep a secret, I’m engaged,” she said to the camera.

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The career reality star explained to viewers that she’s been busy with wedding planning, flipping houses, traveling, and enjoying her retired life with her fiancé, who is 32 years older than she is.

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“So, I no longer live with my parents,” Reardanz said. “At 35, I finally found a man.”

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Reardanz’s journey to find her “happily ever after” has spanned multiple seasons and iterations of the 90 Days series. The original franchise, 90 Day Fiancé, followed couples as they spent three months building a relationship in a race against a K-1 visa, in which, if the couple isn’t engaged within 90 days, the foreign partner returns to their country of origin.

​The star’s participation in the TLC specials was in spin-offs such as 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, and now 90 Day: The Single Life.

Her latest spin-off sees Reardanz navigating life as a single woman after her relationship with Colt Johnson, which was documented in Before the 90 Days, fell through.​

Cortney Reardanz poses in a photo for her Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/DXnhYXRDWB0/?img_index=1

Reardanz quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her frequent appearances on the series.

In the comment section of her engagement announcement, one person wrote, “Good for Cortney! She got what she always wanted, and that’s great for her.”

“Congrats! You deserve the world,” another said, adding, I’m glad you finally found the perfect person for you.”

Still, despite receiving some encouragement from viewers, including a few who offered kind words to the couple, some members of the show’s fanbase raised their eyebrows at the age gap in the relationship.

Corney Reardanz is featured with her fiancé, Phil, on the right, next to a picture of her at a Us Weekly TLC red-carpet event. https://www.tiktok.com/@90dayofficial/video/7638664509246278926?q=Cortney%2090%20day%20single%20life&t=1778530363541/ Getty Images

“Congrats to you and your grandpa,” a typical comment reads. “From living with parents to retired life directly. I have doubts if this is genuine,” another said.

In a sneak peek shared by Us Weekly of the upcoming episode, Phil kneels to propose to Reardanz. “The last three months have been very nice together,” he says. “I love you. I want to be with you forever. Will you marry me?”

“I waited a long time for this chapter. After almost 10 years of sharing parts of my life on 90 Day Fiancé and a whole lot of dating lessons along the way, I can finally say I found my person,” Reardanz told Us, adding, “I am 35 and engaged for the first time, and honestly, it feels worth the wait.”

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