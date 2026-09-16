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'NO WAY'

Popular Host Shocks Fans by Revealing Her Age on TV

“My jaw hit the floor.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Shaun Robinson attends Cure Addiction Now's 2nd annual fundraising evening at The Beverly Hills Hotel on November 10, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Cure Addiction Now)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Cure Addiction

By Roosa Rahkonen

Shaun Robinson shocked fans when she revealed her age on TV.

Robinson hosted the 90 Day Fiancé season 12 reunion, titled “Tell All Part 1,” which aired on TLC on Sept. 13.

In the episode, Robinson asked the couples on stage questions about their life after marrying on the reality show. But when the cast left the stage for a break, cast member Raşit Kebabcı turned the table around and walked up to Robinson to ask her a question.

“Ma’am, how old are you?” the 29-year-old cast member, who is originally from Turkey, asked.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Shaun Robinson arrives at the 33rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Fans were shocked by Shaun Robinson's age. Pictured here at the 33rd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in June 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The Emmy Award-winning host appeared surprised by the question, replying, “Pardon me, how old am I?”

Kebabcı’s wife, Alabama native Mallorie DeGrange, apologized to Robinson for her husband’s question, but Robinson replied with a laugh, “I’m 63.”

View this post on Instagram

Kebabcı was visibly surprised, asking, “What do you eat? What is your secret? Tell me.”

Mallorie DeGrange and Raşit Kebabcı married on season 12 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Mallorie DeGrange and Raşit Kebabcı married on season 12 of 90 Day Fiancé.

TLC/90 Day Fiancé

Kebabcı was not the only one taken aback by Robinson’s revelation.

Under a clip of the interaction, posted by the 90 Day Fiancé account on Instagram, fans were commenting on Robinson’s “incredible” appearance, saying there was “no way” she was in her sixties.

Commenters asked Shaun Robinson for tips on her youthful appearance.

Commenters asked Shaun Robinson for tips on her youthful appearance.

Instagram/90 Day Fiancé

“63?????? I thought she’s only 40-something?! Is this for real?!” One person wrote. Another demanded, “We need a Shaun special for her skin care and what she eats.”

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The most popular comment, with over 10,000 likes, said the host looked “way younger” than one of the show’s stars, who is 45.

Shaun Robinson’s age revelation shocked many fans.

Shaun Robinson’s age revelation shocked many fans.

Instagram/90 Day Fiancé

Robinson, who turned 64 in July, reposted the video on her personal Instagram account, and the commenter quickly filled with people expressing their surprise.

“My jaw hit the floor when you said 63. No way. I would have thought around my age (40)!! Amazing!” One person wrote. Another added, “My whole household was shocked when we saw this 😂 we all thought you were like 42.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Shaun Robinson attends the 32nd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Shaun Robinson's fans wanted to know her skincare secrets. Pictured here at the 32nd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles, California, in May 2025.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images

In September, Robinson shared her evening skincare routine on her Facebook page and revealed that she gravitates toward affordable products.

First, she said she takes her makeup off with individually packed makeup wipes for sensitive skin from Neutrogena. Next, Robinson rinses her face with cool water, pats it dry, and washes it with a CVS facial cleanser for sensitive skin.

After rinsing the product off, Robinson uses a Neutrogena acne wash. She lets it sit on her face for two minutes before washing it off, pats her face dry with a towel, and finishes her routine with a Cetaphil lotion for sensitive skin.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Martha Stewart attends the opening night of "Othello" at the Barrymore Theatre on March 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
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