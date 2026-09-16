Popular Host Shocks Fans by Revealing Her Age on TV
“My jaw hit the floor.”
Shaun Robinson shocked fans when she revealed her age on TV.
Robinson hosted the 90 Day Fiancé season 12 reunion, titled “Tell All Part 1,” which aired on TLC on Sept. 13.
In the episode, Robinson asked the couples on stage questions about their life after marrying on the reality show. But when the cast left the stage for a break, cast member Raşit Kebabcı turned the table around and walked up to Robinson to ask her a question.
“Ma’am, how old are you?” the 29-year-old cast member, who is originally from Turkey, asked.
The Emmy Award-winning host appeared surprised by the question, replying, “Pardon me, how old am I?”
Kebabcı’s wife, Alabama native Mallorie DeGrange, apologized to Robinson for her husband’s question, but Robinson replied with a laugh, “I’m 63.”
Kebabcı was visibly surprised, asking, “What do you eat? What is your secret? Tell me.”
Kebabcı was not the only one taken aback by Robinson’s revelation.
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Under a clip of the interaction, posted by the 90 Day Fiancé account on Instagram, fans were commenting on Robinson’s “incredible” appearance, saying there was “no way” she was in her sixties.
“63?????? I thought she’s only 40-something?! Is this for real?!” One person wrote. Another demanded, “We need a Shaun special for her skin care and what she eats.”
The most popular comment, with over 10,000 likes, said the host looked “way younger” than one of the show’s stars, who is 45.
Robinson, who turned 64 in July, reposted the video on her personal Instagram account, and the commenter quickly filled with people expressing their surprise.
“My jaw hit the floor when you said 63. No way. I would have thought around my age (40)!! Amazing!” One person wrote. Another added, “My whole household was shocked when we saw this 😂 we all thought you were like 42.”
In September, Robinson shared her evening skincare routine on her Facebook page and revealed that she gravitates toward affordable products.
First, she said she takes her makeup off with individually packed makeup wipes for sensitive skin from Neutrogena. Next, Robinson rinses her face with cool water, pats it dry, and washes it with a CVS facial cleanser for sensitive skin.
After rinsing the product off, Robinson uses a Neutrogena acne wash. She lets it sit on her face for two minutes before washing it off, pats her face dry with a towel, and finishes her routine with a Cetaphil lotion for sensitive skin.
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