HE'S STILL GOT IT ‘80s Heartthrob Shows Off With Shirtless Photo for 63rd Birthday The star celebrated the occasion with a risqué snap. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

Full House star John Stamos celebrated his 63rd birthday in a very modern way: by sharing a shirtless selfie to social media.

The Emmy-nominated actor, who played Uncle Jesse on the beloved family sitcom, did not share specific details about his birthday festivities. Still, the risqué Instagram he shared on August 19 gave fans something else to celebrate.

John Stamos starred opposite Lori Loughlin in "Full House" from 1988 to 1995. ABC Photo Archives

In the post, Stamos poses for a steamy black-and-white mirror shot, showing off his toned abs and chiseled chest in what appears to be a bathroom.

While he conceals his face with the phone, his tousled black hair is clearly visible.

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Stamos celebrated his 63rd birthday by showing off his toned abs and chiseled chest in a shirtless photo. Instagram/@johnstamos

He kept the caption simple, writing, “63.”

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Fans were quick to flatter the actor, with one commenter writing, “You angled the camera all wrong, we wanna see the full house,” before wishing him a happy birthday.

Fans complimented Stamos's physique on his Instagram post. Instagram/@johnstamos

Another wrote, “I shouldn’t be referring to you as UNCLE Jesse any longer with the thoughts going on in my head.”

Stamos's longtime friend, Rita Wilson, commented on his post, saying he looks 30 years younger. Instagram/@johnstamos

Meanwhile, musician Rita Wilson, a longtime friend of Stamos, pointed out his youthful look, writing, “63???? You have the numbers flipped. 36!!”

Posting shirtless photos has become a birthday tradition for Stamos, who also shared a similarly revealing shot on his 62nd birthday last year. Instagram/@johnstamos

This isn’t the first time Stamos shared a revealing shirtless photo. In fact, it appears to be a new birthday tradition. On his 62nd birthday, he posted a rooftop shower photo in which he wore Calvin Klein briefs at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

“A rooftop birthday shower in NYC to start the day, and the love of family and friends to carry me through,” he wrote. “At 62, I’ve learned the best things in life can’t be washed away…laughter, love, and gratitude. Thank you for every wish and every year. I don’t take a single drop for granted.”

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh share one child together, 8-year-old son, Billy. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

The steamy 63rd birthday post came one day after he announced his sophomore book, Love From Above, set to release on April 20, 2027.

He co-authored the picture book with his 8-year-old son, Billy, whom he shares with his wife and fellow actor Caitlin McHugh. The book features Stamos’s original illustrations.

The actor published his first book, If You Would Have Told Me, in October 2023.

In the memoir, he reflected on his rise to teen idol status, his time on General Hospital, Full House, and ER, and his struggles with addiction.

“What started as a special family tradition became a story about love, loss, and the little signs that remind us that the people we care about are never really gone,” he wrote. “I hope this one brings a little comfort, wonder, and maybe a few hummingbirds your way.”

Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos have been together since 2016. Jason Mendez/Getty Images/Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Stamos and McHugh met in 2011 when they guest-starred together on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but they didn’t begin dating until 2016.

He announced their engagement in October 2017, about a year after they started dating. By December of that year, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. They married in February 2018 while McHugh was pregnant.

Rebecca Romijn-Stamos and John Stamos were married from 1998 to 2005. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Stamos was previously married to model and actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2004.

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