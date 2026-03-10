Lifestyle LEAN GREEN READING MACHINE 6 Things Fit People Over 40 Always Check on Food Labels The label cues that help you maintain muscle and keep cravings in check. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

If you’re over 40 and trying to stay strong, energized, and lean, I’ve got great news: you do not need to eat perfectly. You just need to make repeatable choices. What good is getting a gym membership if you go just once? That’s why eating well is called a “healthy habit,” not a “healthy one-time event.”

The fastest way to make repeatable choices: get good at reading labels. The better you educate yourself on what you’re reading—and how labels can sway you in different directions—the more adept you’ll be at building a well-balanced, consistently nutritious diet.

Fit people over 40 are not obsessive, they’re efficient. They use labels to make better default decisions, then they save their flexibility for the meals that are actually worth it. Here are five things they always check for.

1. The amount of protein per serving, using the 10:1 rule.

Protein is the macro that most helps with muscle retention, recovery, and staying full—especially after 35.

A fast filter I use is the 10:1 rule: for a food to be “protein-forward,” it should have no more than 10 calories per gram of protein.

JIF

A food with 20 grams of protein, for instance, should land around 200 calories, while 30 grams of protein should hit around 300 calories.

To be clear, this does not make an individual food good, and foods that aren’t protein-forward are not inherently bad. It just tells you whether the item is truly built around protein, or if the term “protein” is used as a marketing ploy to disguise a higher-calorie snack.

We often hear peanut butter marketed as a “high protein” food. Sadly, it usually misses the market. Brian Hagiwara/Getty Images

2. The actual serving size, and how it lines up with the calories and nutrients.

“Per serving” only matters if you actually eat one serving, and snack foods are where this gets people most.

Sure, a handful of nuts might hover around 150 calories, but do you stick to eating an actual handful of them, or do you find yourself reaching into the jar over and over, racking up calories and saturated fats as you go?

On the other hand, one food may contain more calories than another, but that comparison doesn’t factor in their nutrients—you only have a partial picture to assess their values with.

In short, the label can be technically factual yet still totally misleading.

While the container on the left appears to have a higher calorie content, its serving size is actually larger, making it less calorie-dense than the product on the right. Adam Riggs

For instance, the peanut nuggets on the left might look “higher calorie” at first glance, with 130 per serving. However, you then notice that the serving size is nine pieces. Meanwhile, the almond butter nuggets on the right have 120 calories per serving, but a single serving includes just six pieces.

So, if you tend to snack by the handful, the almond butter version can quietly rack up more calories faster because each piece has a higher calorie density.

The move is simple: when you compare snacks, always check serving size in pieces/grams and do the quick mental math: How many pieces am I actually going to eat? That tells you what you’re really signing up for.

3. Fiber, fiber, fiber. More specifically, the carb-to-fiber relationship.

Fiber is the unsung hero for appetite control and blood sugar stability. Look for three or more grams of fiber per serving as a baseline. If your stomach tolerates it, aim for more than that.

Different tortillas mean different amounts of fiber. Mission

Pro tip: If the carbs are high and the amount of fiber is basically zero, you’re usually looking at a fast-digesting food that is bound to leave you hungry again soon.

4. The amount of added sugars—not just the total grams.

The “total sugar” tally for a food includes naturally occurring sugars, such as those in dairy and fruit. Added sugar, however, tells you what the manufacturer put in.

A simple target: try to keep added sugar to eight grams or less per serving in everyday foods.

The amount of added sugar is even more important than the total. M.A.Ortega/Getty Images

Use caution and a skeptical eye when considering products marketed as “high-protein” or “healthy”; those are common places for sugar to hide.

5. The length of the ingredient list.

Ingredients are listed by weight. Therefore, if you see sugar, syrups, or refined oils near the top, you are probably not looking at a “fitness food”—you’re looking at a treat with a halo, no matter how sleek and slim the label may be.

6. The presence of “protein hype” ingredients.

Watch out for protein-marketing tactics and tricks. Nearly any brand can add two or three grams of protein to its product by adding a small amount of whey or collagen, then slap “PROTEIN” on the front despite the item still being mostly sugar and fat.

A food label can be technically honest and still totally misleading. Pexels

Want nutrition that actually works in real life, without giving up donuts, dinners out, or your sanity? Follow Adam Riggs-Zeigen at @fitdonutlover for smart food swaps, simple systems, and a little chaos in the best way.

