All products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s this myth that women are not hard to shop for. A little trinket here, a book there, a piece of jewelry—those all work just fine, right? It’s the thought that counts, obviously, and any gift is appreciated. But whether you’re shopping for her birthday, the holiday season, or any other occasion, there’s something particularly special about unwrapping a unique luxury gift.

Toeing the fine line between practicality and prestige is no small feat, but we’ve assembled 52 of the best jaw-dropping gifts of 2025 that’ll leave all the women on your list speechless.

1. Higher Dose Sauna Blanket Starter Kit ($825, Shop Now)

HigherDOSE $ 825 Higher Dose Sauna Blanket Commerce editor Mia Maguire says this on-the-go sauna blanket is addicting and helps boost her mood. The kit includes an infrared sauna blanket, an organic cotton blanket insert, endorphin oil, cleaner, and bag to keep all components together. Shop At HigherDOSE

2. Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer ($569, Shop Now)

Dyson $ 569 Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer Any die-hard fan of Dyson knows its products are worth the price—and then some. Its hairdryer is their most powerful yet lightest, and is engineered to be as comfortable to use as possible. It comes with five attachments: a pro concentrator, a diffuser, a wide-tooth comb, a powerful air attachment, and a flyaway attachment. Shop At Dyson

3. Oura Ring 4 (Starting at $349, Shop Now)

Oura Ring $ 349 Oura Ring Ceramic If she doesn’t already have an Oura Ring, now’s the perfect time. The fourth iteration of the Oura ring is better than ever and features more accurate tech, deeper personalization, and a battery life of 5 to 8 days. You can track heart health, activity and movement, sleep and rest, stress, metabolic stats, and your cycle. Shop At Oura Ring

4. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne Duo & Shower Gel ($180, Shop Now)

Jo Malone $ 180 Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt For a woman of luxury taste that’s into the classics, the timeless Jo Malone scent of Wood Sage & Sea Salt is a safe bet. This duo includes a cologne and shower gel and comes in a festive checked box. Shop At Jo Malone

5. Heretic Häxan Eau de Parfum ($125, Shop Now)

$ 125 Heretic Häxan Eau de Parfum This perfume smells like longing, rounded interior corners of Autumn, and is described on-site as “a magical elixir of fossilized amber, velvety osmanthus, and damp oakmoss.” Don’t let the dampness of the oakmoss fool you, though—it’s a sexy, spicy fragrance with floral notes that will make everyone stop and ask you for the name of what you’re wearing. Shop At

6. Omnilux Face Mask ($395, Shop Now)

Omnilux $ 395 Omnilux Face Mask One of the top-selling red light therapy masks, Omnilux’s Contour Face Mask boasts a 4.5-star rating based on 2,000-plus reviews, helping reduce fine lines and wrinkles, reduce the appearance of pigmentation and redness, and promote healthier, younger-looking skin in just minutes a day. Shop At Omnilux

7. Chanel La Crème Main Hand Cream ($62, Shop Now)

$ 62 Chanel La Crème Main Hand Cream This egg-shaped hand cream is perfect for slipping into her work tote or gym bag, leaving her hands soft, hydrated, and refreshed. It’s made of 97% naturally derived ingredients and camellia flower. It helps protect and soften hands and cuticles, which makes it the perfect post-manicure treatment. Shop At

8. Louise Carmen Honoré Notebook ($176, Shop Now)

$ 176 Louise Carmen Honoré Notebook Upgrade her notebook from one she barely thinks about to a heritage piece she’ll enjoy pulling out. This customizable, modular French notebook comes with two notebooks (one for work, one for life), and includes an integrated pen holder. You also have the option of adding engraving and charms to the toggle that keeps it closed. Larger models are also available and include a pocket compartment perfect for stashing receipts. Shop At

9. Blueair 2-in-1 Pro Purify + Humidify ($499, Pre-Order Now)

$ 500 Blueair 2-in-1 Pro Purify + Humidify Air Purifier Blueair’s air purifiers are incredibly powerful and super quiet. Truly, you sometimes wouldn’t even know it was on unless someone told you. This latest model removes up to 99.97% of tiny airborne particles and lasts up to 60 hours as a humidifier. There’s even a “Smart skin” model that’s co-created with dermatologists to help ensure humidity levels are ideal for keeping your skin from drying out. Shop At

10. Lisa Yang Brushed Scarf ($785, Shop Now)

$ 785 Lisa Yang Brushed Scarf This 100% cashmere scarf makes any winter coat look even more polished and put together. Pair with the matching Azalea cardigan for even more fuzzy warmth, or wear it on its own. It’s also the perfect color to dress up with a more tailored winter coat and would look equally chic with a puffer post-Pilates class. Shop At

11. Louis Vuitton LV Rouge Matte Lipstick ($160, Shop Now)

$ 160 Louis Vuitton LV Rouge Matte Lipstick Few things say luxury in 2025 as much as this viral $160 lipstick. Available in 55 shades, this long-wear formula is silky smooth and comfortable, delivering 12-hour moisture. Lightly fragranced with mimosa, rose, and jasmine, this lipstick is equal parts beauty product and status symbol. Shop At

12. Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra Necklace ($1,700, Shop Now)

$ 1,700 Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra Necklace The Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra is an understated pendant that pretty much goes with everything. This 18K yellow gold version features mother-of-pearl for a subtle bit of glint and gleam without distracting from other accessories. See At

13. SharkNinja FacialPro Glow at Home ($399, Shop Now)

SharkNinja $ 399 SharkNinja FacialPro Glow At Home Boasting ten benefits in ten minutes, this buzzy new product uses hydro-fueled extractions to gently but powerfully clean pores and reveal brighter, smoother skin. It also comes with the DePuffi for instant heat and cold therapy to depuff your face before and after treatments. Shop At SharkNinja

14. Miele Espresso Machine MilkPerfection ($2,999, Shop Now)

Williams Sonoma $ 2,999 Miele Espresso Machine MilkPerfection Miele espresso machines are the gold standard of espresso machines. This machine perfectly froths milk foam for at-home lattes and cappuccinos in either single or double sizes. There’s also an option to brew coffee remotely via wifi, so she can have her drink ready from bed or headed home after a long day. Shop At Williams Sonoma

15. Sakara Food Delivery ($161, Shop Now)

Sakara $ 161 Sakara Food Delivery Subscription For those in the know, Sakara is one of the OG luxury time-is-money gifts. Plans start at $161 per week and offer high-quality, plant-rich, whole-food ready to eat meals that are also gluten and dairy-free. Expect lots of photos of colorful, eat-the-rainbow salads and dishes to start popping up on your feed after gifting this. Subscribe At Sakara

16. Apple AirPod Max ($549, Shop Now)

$ 549 Apple AirPods Max Apple’s AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones feature dynamic head tracking for personalized spatial audio, best-in-class noise cancellation, lossless audio, and smooth transitions from phone to computer to iPad and back. Shop At

17. The Row Astra Bowling Shoulder Bag ($2,300, Shop Now)

$ 2,300 The Row Astra Bowling Bag This understated bag is a best seller for a reason. It’s easy to style and elevates everything. It looks just as good on your shoulder as it does held as a clutch, and the roomy interior means you won’t have to baby it and edit down your belongings. See At

18. Personalhour Nano Elite Half Trapeze Studio Pilates Reformer and Tower ($2,390, Shop Now)

Personal Day $ 2,390 Personalhour Nano Elite Trapeze Studio Pilates Reformer This at-home pilates reformer with a tower brings the studio to your home with adjustable resistance, headrest, and smooth gliding parts. It’s made of solid wood and includes a jump board, sitting box, and all you need to get a good muscle-tensing workout in. Shop At Personal Day

19. Rimowa Trunk Plus ($2,450, Shop Now)

$ 2,450 Rimowa Trunk Plus If she already has a Rimowa suitcase, consider adding a Trunk Plus to her collection so she really doesn’t have to stress next time she’s packing for a trip. This iconic trunk fits enough for two weeks or more of travel (and all the foreign skincare goodies you’ll no doubt acquire while abroad.) See At

20. James Allen 5 CTW Lab-Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet ($2,850, Shop Now)

$ 2,850 James Allen Tennis Bracelet This classic tennis bracelet is customizable in carat weights ranging from one to 15 and is available in white gold or yellow gold. The stones are set in four-prong baskets and re-sizing is available for an additional fee. See At

21. Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Shape Shifter Trio ($143, Shop Now)

$ 143 Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Shape Shifter Trio The Shape Shifter Trio includes a fully customizable Color Stick, Contrast Stick, and Lighting Stick. The Color Stick is a highly-pigmented, cream blush; the Contrast Stick is a creamy, matte contouring stick; and the Lighting Stick is a velvety, luminous highlighter. Gift her all three for an easy, best-your-skin-has-ever-looked instant makeup kit on-the-go. Shop At

22. Chandra Beauti Super Bundle ($109, Shop Now)

$ 109 Chandra Beauti Super Bundle This 100% natural and vegan bundle includes a Super Scrub and Super Serum for the softest, glowiest skin imaginable. Eighteen reviewers have given the bundle a 5-star review, with many noting just how soft and supple the duo makes their skin feel. See At

23. D.S. & Durga Coastal Wanderer Trio ($250, Shop Now)

$ 250 DS & Durga Coastal Wanderer Trio DS & Durga is one of the biggest names in indie perfumes right now and for good reason. Their Coastal Wanderer trio includes a Rose Atlantic Perfume, Pacific Mythic Candle, and Big Sur After Rain Auto Fragrance for an olfactory spread of roses, salt spray, to rain soaked eucalyptus. See At

24. Fulton & Roark The Premier Set ($340, Shop Now)

$ 340 Fulton & Roark The Premier Set Editor Sam Escobar says that specifically, the Calle Ocho scent begets nonstop compliments. This Fulton & Roark set includes a solid fragrance, perfume extract, triple-milled bar soap, Formula 5 hair and skin oil, and a deodorant, meaning you can truly bathe in this heavenly scent and then some. See At

25. NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit ($395, Shop Now)

Sephora $ 395 NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit This FDA-cleared microcurrent device helps with uneven texture, anti-aging, and can help visibly sculpt and contour your face in just minutes a day. This kit comes with the actual device, charger and power adapter, as well as two formulas of activator so you can figure out exactly which kind you like most before committing. There’s also a larger set for $495 that includes red light therapy. Shop At Sephora

26. Nintendo Switch 2 ($499, Shop Now)

Amazon $ 499 Nintendo Switch 2 For the woman who needs to unwind with some cozy games, I love my Nintendo Switch for a handheld gaming device that lets me easily take my mind off of things. The newest version of the Switch has a better screen, more games available, and easily tucks into a bag for flights and long train rides. Pair with the newest Donkey Kong Bananza game where you can smash into anything and everything for even more virtual tension release. Shop At Amazon

27. Medicube Age-R Booster Pro ($220, Shop Now)

Amazon $ 220 Medicube Age-R Booster Pro The TikTok-Viral Medicube Age-R booster is a powerful tool that’s gotten a 4.3-star rating over 3,000 reviews. It helps with both fine-lines and promoting skin elasticity, as well as helping serums and skincare soak into your skin better. It’s recommended for use 1-3 times daily, making it truly a skin boosting device. See At Amazon

28. SuperSmile Zina45 Toothbrush ($250, Shop Now)

$ 250 SuperSmile Zina45 Toothpaste The Zina45 is SuperSmile’s most advanced toothbrush that uses sonic cleaning to give a professionally-cleaned and polished feeling every time you brush. It comes in a sleek chrome colorway that will make it stand out as the luxury item it is, wherever she takes it. See At

29. Mason Pearson Hairbrush ($220, Shop Now)

Amazon $ 220 Mason Pearson Hairbrush Made of boar bristles, this classic brush is famous for a good reason. It’s great for all hair types but shines especially when used with thick, textured, or wavy hair. A Mason Pearson brush is a brush for life, so consider it an investment. Shop At Amazon

30. Phillips Lumea 9000 Hair Remover ($463, Shop Now)

Amazon $ 463 Philips Lumea 9000 Hair Remover For the woman who’s always wanting to get laser hair removal but can’t find the time to schedule a laser-hair removal package, the Philips IPL Hair Removal device uses IPL to permanently reduce visible hair in the comfort of her home. I have an older version and can attest to the visible, quick results you see within consistent use. It’s not scary and doesn’t hurt to use at all, and the many different attachments help you reach targeted spots. See At Amazon

31. Dr. Barbara Strum Body Brush ($45, Shop Now)

Neiman Marcus $ 45 Dr. Barbara Strum Body Brush Hop on the dry brushing train with one of the best body brushes out there. This softer version of a body brush is a great beginner tool into daily lymphatic massage and helps exfoliate skin with use over time. See At Neiman Marcus

32. Caraway Tea Kettle ($195, Shop Now)

$ 195 Caraway Tea Kettle Caraway’s whistling tea kettle provides an instant upgrade from the instant kettle she probably has plugged in on the countertop. While you do have to use an actual stove to use it, it’s worth it. It’s made of non-toxic materials so your boiled water can be as clean as possible and free of harmful chemicals. See At

33. Augustinus Bader Elixir ($550, Shop Now)

Augustinus Bader $ 550 Augustinus Bader Elixir This ultra-concentrated elixir is one of luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader’s most recent, buzziest launches. It helps to accelerate skin renewal and visibly reduce signs of aging while protecting skin health. See At Augustinus Bader

34. Dermaflash Dermapore+ Ultrasonic Pore Extractor + Skincare Infuser ($109, Shop Now)

Sephora $ 109 Dermaflash Dermapore+ Ultrasonic Pore Extractor + Skincare Infuser For a way to help seep serums and skincare deeper without the complications of red lights or microcurrents, this relatively simple device works like a charm. The ultrasonic spatula helps soak skincare in deeper, and the other end works as a pore extractor to help clean out congested pores as well. See At Sephora

35. Brunello Cucinelli Shearling Reversible Coat ($17,150, Shop Now)

Nordstrom $ 17,150 Brunello Cucinelli An ultra-warm coat that feels like your comfiest robe but looks this chic? Sign us up. This soft leather coat can be worn either inside or outside for a shearling-forward vibe, or a sleeker leather look. Either way, you’ll be the chicest woman at the party. See At Nordstrom

36. Margaux The Downtown Boot ($485, Shop Now)

$ 485 Margaux The Downtown Boot This pointed toe boot can instantly elevate any outfit and make getting dressed in the morning a breeze. Featuring a pointed toe, stacked leather heel, welted sole, and unparalleled comfort, this rich chocolatey brown leather shoe is sure to beget her tons of compliments at the office. See At

37. Manolo Blahnik Velvet Fringe-Trim Loafers ($935, Shop Now)

Neiman Marcus $ 935 Manolo Blahnik Velvet Fringe-Trim Loafers These statement shoes are sure to elicit conversation and delight when worn by the right woman. Made of lush green velvet and a funky fringe, they’re perfect for the eccentric luxury-loving lady who wants to make a statement. See At Neiman Marcus

38. Prada Leather Triangle Logo Loafers ($920, Shop Now)

$ 920 Prada Loafers For a more conservative shoe that’s still chic enough to be commented on, these chunky leather loafers from Prada are just punk-rock enough to wear to the office and still look put together. See At

39. Ralph Lauren Embellished Cashmere Travel Rib Sweater ($3,290, Shop Now)

Neiman Marcus $ 3,290 Ralph Lauren Embellished Cashmere Travel Rib Sweater You really can’t go wrong with a classic cream-colored cashmere sweater. This Ralph Lauren one features relaxed sleeves and slight sparkling crystals throughout for a subtle shine that makes it perfect for holiday get-togethers. See At Neiman Marcus

40. Tumi Voyageur Montana Backpack ($550, Shop Now)

Amazon $ 550 Tumi Voyageur Montana Backpack This stylish backpack makes for both a great personal item when traveling as well as a commuter bag for toting work things back and forth. It fits up to a 16” laptop, making it great for those who work in creative fields who have larger screens, or anyone who hates squinting at their Excel files. See At Amazon

41. Cuyana Travel Case ($98, Shop Now)

$ 98 Cuyana Travel Case Made of ultra-soft leather and handcrafted in Argentina, Cuyana’s leather goods are always high quality and last for years. This bright orange leather travel case has more than enough space for all the essentials while traveling, and looks just as good as a pop of color in any drab hotel bathroom. See At

42. Cartier Santos De Cartier Ballpoint Pen ($550, Shop Now)

$ 550 Cartier Santos De Cartier Ballpoint Pen With its faux-eraserhead shape detailing, this gold-finished pen is as luxurious as it is tongue-in-cheek. It’s refillable (as it should be for the price) and is also customizable with optional engraving. See At

43. Diptyque Feu De Bois Large Candle ($235, Shop Now)

Diptyque $ 235 Diptyque Feu De Bois Large Candle Gift her a large-sized Diptyque candle in their best selling Feu De Bois fragrance so she can alight her fancy candle without a scarcity mindset. This large-size candle has a burn time of around 90 hours, so it’ll last for many dinner parties and gatherings. See At Diptyque

44. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Candle ($125, Shop Now)

Nordstrom $ 125 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Candle While Baccarat Rouge 540 may be having a viral moment as a fragrance, it’s less common as a candle. Gift her this trendy candle to help fill her home with the warm notes of woody amber to stay extra cozy this winter. See At Nordstrom

45. Santa Maria Novella Scented Terracotta Pomegranate ($95, Shop Now)

$ 95 Santa Maria Novella Terracotta Pomegranate For a home fragrance piece that’s part objet d’art but still effective at filling the room, this terracotta pomegranate diffuser uses fragrance oil to subtly fill the room with notes of clean, fresh, woody pomegranate that’s synonymous to the Italian fragrance house. Just make sure you rest it on a small plate or bowl as the oil can sometimes leak out. See At

46. Santa Maria Novella Pot Pourri Bag ($35, Shop Now)

$ $35 Santa Maria Novella Pot Pourri Bag It might not look luxurious, but I can personally attest to the scent of this Pot Pourri. It smells like walking through an old Italian cathedral in the best way. It’s made of leaves, roots, blossoms, and buds and lasts for a few months. For larger spaces, I recommend two bags in one larger dish. There’s also a Pot Pourri fragrance that the brand makes, but unfortunately, it just doesn’t do the actual Pot Pourri justice. See At

47. ReMarkable Paper Pro Move ($449, Shop Now)

Remarkable $ 449 ReMarkable Paper Pro Move Our commerce team has waxed poetic about this exact writing tablet before, and for good reason. It feels just like writing on paper, but updated for 2025. Gone are the days of your Apple Pencil sliding and smudging along a too-sleek surface. This tablet not only gives you the tactile feel of writing on paper, everything you write can be converted into text and sent by email directly from the device. See At Remarkable

48. Eberjey Inez Pajamas ($298, Shop Now)

Eberjey $ 298 Eberjey Inez Pajamas Made of 100% mulberry silk that’s designed to be as washable as it is wearable, this luxe PJ set is also produced using bluesign-certified manufacturing that ensures it’s made without harmful chemicals or dyes in a mill that prioritizes safe and non-toxic practices. An elastic waistband keeps things easy-to-slip on, and long sleeves gives even more thermo-regulating silkiness. See At Eberjey

49. Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top ($65, Shop Now)

$ 65 Intimissimi Modal and Cashmere Boat Neck Top This viral top is the fanciest layering piece you didn’t know you needed. It’s made of lightweight modal and cashmere for a soft, breathable, and stretchy feel. The boatneck makes it slightly more elevated than typical layering black T-shirts, making it perfect for transitioning between the seasons when you just don’t know what you’ll need to wear for the day. See At

50. Caftari Scent of Nirvana ($28, Shop Now)

$ 28 Caftari Scent of Nirvana This vegan blend of oud, patchouli, and praline saffron is designed to help boost your mood as much as it makes you smell good. Part woodsy, part gourmand, and all luxury, this pen-sized roll-on is meant to help balance your cortisol levels and mitigate stress. If you love the idea of fragrance but are also likely to get overwhelmed olfactory headaches, this formulation is also said to be safe for those hyper-sensitive to scent. See At

51. Ilia The Ethereal Baked Face Palette ($59, Shop Now)

Ilia Beauty $ 59 Ilia Beauty The Ethereal Baked Face Palette Ilia Beauty proves that clean beauty doesn’t have to feel any less luxurious, thanks to its thoughtfully designed packaging and foolproof formulas. This palette comes in a shape that makes it easy to dig out of your makeup bag and features four shimmering shades of blush, highlighter, and bronzer. See At Ilia Beauty

52. T3 Curling Hair Straightener ($200, Shop Now)

