The 52 Best Luxury Gifts for the Discerning Woman in Your Life
All products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There’s this myth that women are not hard to shop for. A little trinket here, a book there, a piece of jewelry—those all work just fine, right? It’s the thought that counts, obviously, and any gift is appreciated. But whether you’re shopping for her birthday, the holiday season, or any other occasion, there’s something particularly special about unwrapping a unique luxury gift.
Toeing the fine line between practicality and prestige is no small feat, but we’ve assembled 52 of the best jaw-dropping gifts of 2025 that’ll leave all the women on your list speechless.
1. Higher Dose Sauna Blanket Starter Kit ($825, Shop Now)
Higher Dose Sauna Blanket
Commerce editor Mia Maguire says this on-the-go sauna blanket is addicting and helps boost her mood. The kit includes an infrared sauna blanket, an organic cotton blanket insert, endorphin oil, cleaner, and bag to keep all components together.
2. Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer ($569, Shop Now)
Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer
Any die-hard fan of Dyson knows its products are worth the price—and then some. Its hairdryer is their most powerful yet lightest, and is engineered to be as comfortable to use as possible. It comes with five attachments: a pro concentrator, a diffuser, a wide-tooth comb, a powerful air attachment, and a flyaway attachment.
3. Oura Ring 4 (Starting at $349, Shop Now)
Oura Ring Ceramic
If she doesn’t already have an Oura Ring, now’s the perfect time. The fourth iteration of the Oura ring is better than ever and features more accurate tech, deeper personalization, and a battery life of 5 to 8 days. You can track heart health, activity and movement, sleep and rest, stress, metabolic stats, and your cycle.
4. Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne Duo & Shower Gel ($180, Shop Now)
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt
For a woman of luxury taste that’s into the classics, the timeless Jo Malone scent of Wood Sage & Sea Salt is a safe bet. This duo includes a cologne and shower gel and comes in a festive checked box.
5. Heretic Häxan Eau de Parfum ($125, Shop Now)
Heretic Häxan Eau de Parfum
This perfume smells like longing, rounded interior corners of Autumn, and is described on-site as “a magical elixir of fossilized amber, velvety osmanthus, and damp oakmoss.” Don’t let the dampness of the oakmoss fool you, though—it’s a sexy, spicy fragrance with floral notes that will make everyone stop and ask you for the name of what you’re wearing.
6. Omnilux Face Mask ($395, Shop Now)
Omnilux Face Mask
One of the top-selling red light therapy masks, Omnilux’s Contour Face Mask boasts a 4.5-star rating based on 2,000-plus reviews, helping reduce fine lines and wrinkles, reduce the appearance of pigmentation and redness, and promote healthier, younger-looking skin in just minutes a day.
7. Chanel La Crème Main Hand Cream ($62, Shop Now)
Chanel La Crème Main Hand Cream
This egg-shaped hand cream is perfect for slipping into her work tote or gym bag, leaving her hands soft, hydrated, and refreshed. It’s made of 97% naturally derived ingredients and camellia flower. It helps protect and soften hands and cuticles, which makes it the perfect post-manicure treatment.
8. Louise Carmen Honoré Notebook ($176, Shop Now)
Louise Carmen Honoré Notebook
Upgrade her notebook from one she barely thinks about to a heritage piece she’ll enjoy pulling out. This customizable, modular French notebook comes with two notebooks (one for work, one for life), and includes an integrated pen holder. You also have the option of adding engraving and charms to the toggle that keeps it closed. Larger models are also available and include a pocket compartment perfect for stashing receipts.
9. Blueair 2-in-1 Pro Purify + Humidify ($499, Pre-Order Now)
Blueair 2-in-1 Pro Purify + Humidify Air Purifier
Blueair’s air purifiers are incredibly powerful and super quiet. Truly, you sometimes wouldn’t even know it was on unless someone told you. This latest model removes up to 99.97% of tiny airborne particles and lasts up to 60 hours as a humidifier. There’s even a “Smart skin” model that’s co-created with dermatologists to help ensure humidity levels are ideal for keeping your skin from drying out.
10. Lisa Yang Brushed Scarf ($785, Shop Now)
Lisa Yang Brushed Scarf
This 100% cashmere scarf makes any winter coat look even more polished and put together. Pair with the matching Azalea cardigan for even more fuzzy warmth, or wear it on its own. It’s also the perfect color to dress up with a more tailored winter coat and would look equally chic with a puffer post-Pilates class.
11. Louis Vuitton LV Rouge Matte Lipstick ($160, Shop Now)
Louis Vuitton LV Rouge Matte Lipstick
Few things say luxury in 2025 as much as this viral $160 lipstick. Available in 55 shades, this long-wear formula is silky smooth and comfortable, delivering 12-hour moisture. Lightly fragranced with mimosa, rose, and jasmine, this lipstick is equal parts beauty product and status symbol.
12. Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra Necklace ($1,700, Shop Now)
Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra Necklace
The Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra is an understated pendant that pretty much goes with everything. This 18K yellow gold version features mother-of-pearl for a subtle bit of glint and gleam without distracting from other accessories.
13. SharkNinja FacialPro Glow at Home ($399, Shop Now)
SharkNinja FacialPro Glow At Home
Boasting ten benefits in ten minutes, this buzzy new product uses hydro-fueled extractions to gently but powerfully clean pores and reveal brighter, smoother skin. It also comes with the DePuffi for instant heat and cold therapy to depuff your face before and after treatments.
14. Miele Espresso Machine MilkPerfection ($2,999, Shop Now)
Miele Espresso Machine MilkPerfection
Miele espresso machines are the gold standard of espresso machines. This machine perfectly froths milk foam for at-home lattes and cappuccinos in either single or double sizes. There’s also an option to brew coffee remotely via wifi, so she can have her drink ready from bed or headed home after a long day.
15. Sakara Food Delivery ($161, Shop Now)
Sakara Food Delivery Subscription
For those in the know, Sakara is one of the OG luxury time-is-money gifts. Plans start at $161 per week and offer high-quality, plant-rich, whole-food ready to eat meals that are also gluten and dairy-free. Expect lots of photos of colorful, eat-the-rainbow salads and dishes to start popping up on your feed after gifting this.
16. Apple AirPod Max ($549, Shop Now)
Apple AirPods Max
Apple’s AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones feature dynamic head tracking for personalized spatial audio, best-in-class noise cancellation, lossless audio, and smooth transitions from phone to computer to iPad and back.
17. The Row Astra Bowling Shoulder Bag ($2,300, Shop Now)
The Row Astra Bowling Bag
This understated bag is a best seller for a reason. It’s easy to style and elevates everything. It looks just as good on your shoulder as it does held as a clutch, and the roomy interior means you won’t have to baby it and edit down your belongings.
18. Personalhour Nano Elite Half Trapeze Studio Pilates Reformer and Tower ($2,390, Shop Now)
Personalhour Nano Elite Trapeze Studio Pilates Reformer
This at-home pilates reformer with a tower brings the studio to your home with adjustable resistance, headrest, and smooth gliding parts. It’s made of solid wood and includes a jump board, sitting box, and all you need to get a good muscle-tensing workout in.
19. Rimowa Trunk Plus ($2,450, Shop Now)
Rimowa Trunk Plus
If she already has a Rimowa suitcase, consider adding a Trunk Plus to her collection so she really doesn’t have to stress next time she’s packing for a trip. This iconic trunk fits enough for two weeks or more of travel (and all the foreign skincare goodies you’ll no doubt acquire while abroad.)
20. James Allen 5 CTW Lab-Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet ($2,850, Shop Now)
James Allen Tennis Bracelet
This classic tennis bracelet is customizable in carat weights ranging from one to 15 and is available in white gold or yellow gold. The stones are set in four-prong baskets and re-sizing is available for an additional fee.
21. Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Shape Shifter Trio ($143, Shop Now)
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Shape Shifter Trio
The Shape Shifter Trio includes a fully customizable Color Stick, Contrast Stick, and Lighting Stick. The Color Stick is a highly-pigmented, cream blush; the Contrast Stick is a creamy, matte contouring stick; and the Lighting Stick is a velvety, luminous highlighter. Gift her all three for an easy, best-your-skin-has-ever-looked instant makeup kit on-the-go.
22. Chandra Beauti Super Bundle ($109, Shop Now)
Chandra Beauti Super Bundle
This 100% natural and vegan bundle includes a Super Scrub and Super Serum for the softest, glowiest skin imaginable. Eighteen reviewers have given the bundle a 5-star review, with many noting just how soft and supple the duo makes their skin feel.
23. D.S. & Durga Coastal Wanderer Trio ($250, Shop Now)
DS & Durga Coastal Wanderer Trio
DS & Durga is one of the biggest names in indie perfumes right now and for good reason. Their Coastal Wanderer trio includes a Rose Atlantic Perfume, Pacific Mythic Candle, and Big Sur After Rain Auto Fragrance for an olfactory spread of roses, salt spray, to rain soaked eucalyptus.
24. Fulton & Roark The Premier Set ($340, Shop Now)
Fulton & Roark The Premier Set
Editor Sam Escobar says that specifically, the Calle Ocho scent begets nonstop compliments. This Fulton & Roark set includes a solid fragrance, perfume extract, triple-milled bar soap, Formula 5 hair and skin oil, and a deodorant, meaning you can truly bathe in this heavenly scent and then some.
25. NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit ($395, Shop Now)
NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit
This FDA-cleared microcurrent device helps with uneven texture, anti-aging, and can help visibly sculpt and contour your face in just minutes a day. This kit comes with the actual device, charger and power adapter, as well as two formulas of activator so you can figure out exactly which kind you like most before committing. There’s also a larger set for $495 that includes red light therapy.
26. Nintendo Switch 2 ($499, Shop Now)
Nintendo Switch 2
For the woman who needs to unwind with some cozy games, I love my Nintendo Switch for a handheld gaming device that lets me easily take my mind off of things. The newest version of the Switch has a better screen, more games available, and easily tucks into a bag for flights and long train rides. Pair with the newest Donkey Kong Bananza game where you can smash into anything and everything for even more virtual tension release.
27. Medicube Age-R Booster Pro ($220, Shop Now)
Medicube Age-R Booster Pro
The TikTok-Viral Medicube Age-R booster is a powerful tool that’s gotten a 4.3-star rating over 3,000 reviews. It helps with both fine-lines and promoting skin elasticity, as well as helping serums and skincare soak into your skin better. It’s recommended for use 1-3 times daily, making it truly a skin boosting device.
28. SuperSmile Zina45 Toothbrush ($250, Shop Now)
SuperSmile Zina45 Toothpaste
The Zina45 is SuperSmile’s most advanced toothbrush that uses sonic cleaning to give a professionally-cleaned and polished feeling every time you brush. It comes in a sleek chrome colorway that will make it stand out as the luxury item it is, wherever she takes it.
29. Mason Pearson Hairbrush ($220, Shop Now)
Mason Pearson Hairbrush
Made of boar bristles, this classic brush is famous for a good reason. It’s great for all hair types but shines especially when used with thick, textured, or wavy hair. A Mason Pearson brush is a brush for life, so consider it an investment.
30. Phillips Lumea 9000 Hair Remover ($463, Shop Now)
Philips Lumea 9000 Hair Remover
For the woman who’s always wanting to get laser hair removal but can’t find the time to schedule a laser-hair removal package, the Philips IPL Hair Removal device uses IPL to permanently reduce visible hair in the comfort of her home. I have an older version and can attest to the visible, quick results you see within consistent use. It’s not scary and doesn’t hurt to use at all, and the many different attachments help you reach targeted spots.
31. Dr. Barbara Strum Body Brush ($45, Shop Now)
Dr. Barbara Strum Body Brush
Hop on the dry brushing train with one of the best body brushes out there. This softer version of a body brush is a great beginner tool into daily lymphatic massage and helps exfoliate skin with use over time.
32. Caraway Tea Kettle ($195, Shop Now)
Caraway Tea Kettle
Caraway’s whistling tea kettle provides an instant upgrade from the instant kettle she probably has plugged in on the countertop. While you do have to use an actual stove to use it, it’s worth it. It’s made of non-toxic materials so your boiled water can be as clean as possible and free of harmful chemicals.
33. Augustinus Bader Elixir ($550, Shop Now)
Augustinus Bader Elixir
This ultra-concentrated elixir is one of luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader’s most recent, buzziest launches. It helps to accelerate skin renewal and visibly reduce signs of aging while protecting skin health.
34. Dermaflash Dermapore+ Ultrasonic Pore Extractor + Skincare Infuser ($109, Shop Now)
Dermaflash Dermapore+ Ultrasonic Pore Extractor + Skincare Infuser
For a way to help seep serums and skincare deeper without the complications of red lights or microcurrents, this relatively simple device works like a charm. The ultrasonic spatula helps soak skincare in deeper, and the other end works as a pore extractor to help clean out congested pores as well.
35. Brunello Cucinelli Shearling Reversible Coat ($17,150, Shop Now)
Brunello Cucinelli
An ultra-warm coat that feels like your comfiest robe but looks this chic? Sign us up. This soft leather coat can be worn either inside or outside for a shearling-forward vibe, or a sleeker leather look. Either way, you’ll be the chicest woman at the party.
36. Margaux The Downtown Boot ($485, Shop Now)
Margaux The Downtown Boot
This pointed toe boot can instantly elevate any outfit and make getting dressed in the morning a breeze. Featuring a pointed toe, stacked leather heel, welted sole, and unparalleled comfort, this rich chocolatey brown leather shoe is sure to beget her tons of compliments at the office.
37. Manolo Blahnik Velvet Fringe-Trim Loafers ($935, Shop Now)
Manolo Blahnik Velvet Fringe-Trim Loafers
These statement shoes are sure to elicit conversation and delight when worn by the right woman. Made of lush green velvet and a funky fringe, they’re perfect for the eccentric luxury-loving lady who wants to make a statement.
38. Prada Leather Triangle Logo Loafers ($920, Shop Now)
Prada Loafers
For a more conservative shoe that’s still chic enough to be commented on, these chunky leather loafers from Prada are just punk-rock enough to wear to the office and still look put together.
39. Ralph Lauren Embellished Cashmere Travel Rib Sweater ($3,290, Shop Now)
Ralph Lauren Embellished Cashmere Travel Rib Sweater
You really can’t go wrong with a classic cream-colored cashmere sweater. This Ralph Lauren one features relaxed sleeves and slight sparkling crystals throughout for a subtle shine that makes it perfect for holiday get-togethers.
40. Tumi Voyageur Montana Backpack ($550, Shop Now)
Tumi Voyageur Montana Backpack
This stylish backpack makes for both a great personal item when traveling as well as a commuter bag for toting work things back and forth. It fits up to a 16” laptop, making it great for those who work in creative fields who have larger screens, or anyone who hates squinting at their Excel files.
41. Cuyana Travel Case ($98, Shop Now)
Cuyana Travel Case
Made of ultra-soft leather and handcrafted in Argentina, Cuyana’s leather goods are always high quality and last for years. This bright orange leather travel case has more than enough space for all the essentials while traveling, and looks just as good as a pop of color in any drab hotel bathroom.
42. Cartier Santos De Cartier Ballpoint Pen ($550, Shop Now)
Cartier Santos De Cartier Ballpoint Pen
With its faux-eraserhead shape detailing, this gold-finished pen is as luxurious as it is tongue-in-cheek. It’s refillable (as it should be for the price) and is also customizable with optional engraving.
43. Diptyque Feu De Bois Large Candle ($235, Shop Now)
Diptyque Feu De Bois Large Candle
Gift her a large-sized Diptyque candle in their best selling Feu De Bois fragrance so she can alight her fancy candle without a scarcity mindset. This large-size candle has a burn time of around 90 hours, so it’ll last for many dinner parties and gatherings.
44. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Candle ($125, Shop Now)
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Candle
While Baccarat Rouge 540 may be having a viral moment as a fragrance, it’s less common as a candle. Gift her this trendy candle to help fill her home with the warm notes of woody amber to stay extra cozy this winter.
45. Santa Maria Novella Scented Terracotta Pomegranate ($95, Shop Now)
Santa Maria Novella Terracotta Pomegranate
For a home fragrance piece that’s part objet d’art but still effective at filling the room, this terracotta pomegranate diffuser uses fragrance oil to subtly fill the room with notes of clean, fresh, woody pomegranate that’s synonymous to the Italian fragrance house. Just make sure you rest it on a small plate or bowl as the oil can sometimes leak out.
46. Santa Maria Novella Pot Pourri Bag ($35, Shop Now)
Santa Maria Novella Pot Pourri Bag
It might not look luxurious, but I can personally attest to the scent of this Pot Pourri. It smells like walking through an old Italian cathedral in the best way. It’s made of leaves, roots, blossoms, and buds and lasts for a few months. For larger spaces, I recommend two bags in one larger dish. There’s also a Pot Pourri fragrance that the brand makes, but unfortunately, it just doesn’t do the actual Pot Pourri justice.
47. ReMarkable Paper Pro Move ($449, Shop Now)
ReMarkable Paper Pro Move
Our commerce team has waxed poetic about this exact writing tablet before, and for good reason. It feels just like writing on paper, but updated for 2025. Gone are the days of your Apple Pencil sliding and smudging along a too-sleek surface. This tablet not only gives you the tactile feel of writing on paper, everything you write can be converted into text and sent by email directly from the device.
48. Eberjey Inez Pajamas ($298, Shop Now)
Eberjey Inez Pajamas
Made of 100% mulberry silk that’s designed to be as washable as it is wearable, this luxe PJ set is also produced using bluesign-certified manufacturing that ensures it’s made without harmful chemicals or dyes in a mill that prioritizes safe and non-toxic practices. An elastic waistband keeps things easy-to-slip on, and long sleeves gives even more thermo-regulating silkiness.
49. Intimissimi Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top ($65, Shop Now)
Intimissimi Modal and Cashmere Boat Neck Top
This viral top is the fanciest layering piece you didn’t know you needed. It’s made of lightweight modal and cashmere for a soft, breathable, and stretchy feel. The boatneck makes it slightly more elevated than typical layering black T-shirts, making it perfect for transitioning between the seasons when you just don’t know what you’ll need to wear for the day.
50. Caftari Scent of Nirvana ($28, Shop Now)
Caftari Scent of Nirvana
This vegan blend of oud, patchouli, and praline saffron is designed to help boost your mood as much as it makes you smell good. Part woodsy, part gourmand, and all luxury, this pen-sized roll-on is meant to help balance your cortisol levels and mitigate stress. If you love the idea of fragrance but are also likely to get overwhelmed olfactory headaches, this formulation is also said to be safe for those hyper-sensitive to scent.
51. Ilia The Ethereal Baked Face Palette ($59, Shop Now)
Ilia Beauty The Ethereal Baked Face Palette
Ilia Beauty proves that clean beauty doesn’t have to feel any less luxurious, thanks to its thoughtfully designed packaging and foolproof formulas. This palette comes in a shape that makes it easy to dig out of your makeup bag and features four shimmering shades of blush, highlighter, and bronzer.
52. T3 Curling Hair Straightener ($200, Shop Now)
T3 Curling Straightener
This new launch from T3 combines the user-friendly ease of a straightener with heated rounded edges to also work as a curling iron, making it a great all-in-one tool that takes up minimal space. The signature CeraGloss™ ceramic makes hair feel super soft and sleek and heats up very, very, quickly. We recently tested one out and were very impressed by how quickly it heated up, the quality of the ceramic plates, and the ease of use.