All products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Men are notoriously tricky to shop for, whether you’re picking a gift for your husband, brother, father, or second cousin twice removed. If you’re shopping for a man who fancies the finer things, this task is even tougher. To help you cross all the guys off your list, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to the 50 best luxury gifts for every man in your life. Maybe he’s obsessed with high-end wearables and wellness devices with infrared technology, or he prefers a high-quality set of pajamas and chic new duds. No matter his taste, there is such a thing as a perfect present.

Therabody $ 219 Therabody SmartGoggles When his Screen Time is in the double digits, a regular eye mask from a Delta flight just won’t do. These SmartGoggles feature a 100% blackout design with compression massage, heat, and vibration therapies to make “resting your eyes” actually a thing. See At Therabody

Mr. Porter $ 2,730 Berluti Alessio Venezia Leather Chelsea Boot Chelsea boots are great utility players; they look good with almost anything. These Italian-made shoes will be something he reaches for time and time again. See At Mr. Porter

Cent'r $ 395 Centr Hyrox Power Sled If health is wealth, competing in ultra-trendy Hyrox competitions is a class signifier in and of itself as well. This competition-official power sled is designed for smooth rides on turf, rubber, and whatever other substrate of choice in home gyms. Buy At Cent'r

Eight Sleep $ 4,899 Eight Sleep For those in the know—and those who listen to Andrew Huberman’s "Huberman Lab" podcast regularly—the 8 Sleep Pod system is a game-changer in the quality of sleep you can get. The system includes a control hub, mattress cover, and base that independently heat and cool each side, track sleep and health, and feature a vibration, thermal, and sound alarm. The Ultra model also features back-pressure relief, snoring mitigation, and surround sound. See At Eight Sleep

HigherDOSE $ 758 Higher Dose PEMF Go Mat The Higher Dose PEMF Go Mat is a Scouted favorite that helps writer Erika Stalder get better sleep, recover faster, and focus better, just by lying on a mat. The device features low-frequency Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) energy that some doctors say “show[s] real promise as a safe, non-invasive way to support healing and overall wellness.” See At HigherDOSE

$ 181 Bulgari Eau Parfumée Thé Blanc Kit Bulgari’s Eau Parfumée Thé Blanc Kit includes a 75 ml Eau de Toilette spray, a 75 ml body lotion, and 75 ml shower gel. Thé Blanc includes notes of Chinese white tea for a woody and floral musk that’s both accessible and fresh. Shop Now

Nordstrom $ 1,990 Tom Ford Penny Loafer Penny loafers are a classic shoe, but this crinkled patent leather version sets itself apart from the crowd. Though who would expect less from one of the chicest designers in menswear? See At Nordstrom

Nordstrom $ 295 Taft Estate Slipper Once the penny loafers come off, slip into these lush, floral velvet house slippers by Taft. Unlike the stiff interiors of many estate shoes, this pair features comfortable insoles, making it truly wearable in the house and not just for show. See At Nordstrom

Mr. Porter $ 290 Zimmerli Cotton Pyjama Set The holidays can be fantastic and magical—and tremendously exhausting, especially if you're traveling. He'll thank you for this matching pajama set that feels as luxurious as fancy hotel bedding, no matter where he lays his head this season. See At Mr. Porter

Mr. Porter $ 1,325 Rubinacci Belted Striped Wool Robe A luxurious wool-and-cashmere blended robe can make the laziest of bed-rot days feel even more deserved. Dark purple and green stripes topped off with red piping elevate this piece from a post-shower wearable towel to an at-home leisure statement piece. See At Mr. Porter

Mr. Porter $ 700 Loro Piana A classic braided suede belt is the perfect no-think closet staple. This pick from Loro Piana features a silver-toned buckle and dust bag—excellent for the gentleman in your life who takes especially good care of his accessories. Sizes: 85 cm, 90 cm, 95 cm, 100 cm, 105 cm, and 110 cm. See At Mr. Porter

Mr. Porter $ 745 Loro Piana Ivy Cashmere Baseball Hat Another classic from Loro Piana, this gray cashmere baseball cap goes with everything and elevates absolutely anything. Sizes: S to XL. See At Mr. Porter

Therabody $ 549 Therabody JetBoots Prime These fully wireless compression boots are another great gift from bougie wellness favorite Therabody, and can help with faster recovery, soreness, and performance. They fold up for easy on-the-go travel, making them great for the guy who actually takes advantage of hotel gyms. Sizes: short, regular, long. See At Therabody

Therabody $ 169 TheraFace Depuffing Wand When skincare isn’t enough—or, alternatively, when it’s entirely too much to handle—this depuffing wand can be your best friend. Depuff your face from jet-lagged flights, late nights, or last night’s networking drinks in an instant with cold and heat treatments clinically proven to help with under-eye puffiness and radiance. See At Therabody

$ 1,600 Rimowa Classic Cabin Suitcase It’s a classic for a reason. The anodized aluminum Rimowa is a status symbol that holds up year-over-year. With TSA-approved locks, a flexible divider, and timeless clean design, a Rimowa suitcase is always worth the investment. Shop Now

Oura Ring $ 499 Oura Ring 4 Ceramic For the man that’s tired of looking down at his classic metal Oura Ring 4, there’s a new, sportier-looking model on the menu. The ceramic zirconia ring features all the same features and functionality as the Oura Ring 4, but comes in shiny navy, white, mint, and purple colorways. See At Oura Ring

$ 199 Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Clock Air Purifier Why have a sunrise alarm clock and an air purifier if you could have one device that does both? The Blueair Sunrise Clock Air Purifier is ultra-quiet, compact, wakes you up gently with a built-in sunrise alarm. Shop Now

Revolve $ 950 Canada Goose Crofton Hoody Eundraluxe Jacket This lightweight puffer from Canada Goose is compact enough to pack on weekend getaways where you’re just not-quite sure about the weather, but warm enough that you’ll be glad you did. Plus, a built-in hood provides extra protection from the elements. Sizes: S to XXL. See At Revolve

Revolve $ 160 On Court Jacket He can toss this bestselling jacket, which is made of lightweight ripstop fabric, into his gym bag or suitcase and wear it as a pre-run warm-up jacket. Sizes: S - XL. See At Revolve

Amazon $ 220 LifePro Waver Vibration Plate This exact model is the one our Commerce Editor swears by for lymphatic system drainage and feeling less stiff. If you need a break from sitting at your desk all day, hopping on this for just ten to fifteen minutes can quite literally help your body shake things up. See At Amazon

Truvaga $ 499 Truvaga Vagus Nerve Stimulator This vagus nerve stimulator helps reduce stress as well as improve sleep, focus, and gut health. Writer Theresa Holland experimented with the handheld, battery-powered device and found that the two-minute sessions regularly helped her sleep and stress after a few weeks. See At Truvaga

Amazon $ 479 Apple AirPods Max He might already have a pair of earbuds tucked away in his vest pocket, but a luxe upgrade to the AirPods Max makes anyone feel appreciated and extra loved. See At Amazon

Amazon $ 1,189 MSI Claw Gaming Handheld For serious and hobby PC gamers alike, the MSI Claw is a handheld gaming device that boasts incredible display, sound, and performance for its size. See At Amazon

Amazon $ 42 Nécessaire Body Wash A luxe santal scent makes everything feel richer and more fabulous, and Nécessaire’s bestselling body wash not only smells fancy, but it is also fancy. Made with Epsom salt and free of SLS/SLES, this gel wash easily upgrades every shower experience. See At Amazon

Amazon $ 195 Dolce & Gabbana Underwear Sure, $195 for a three-pack of boxer briefs might seem ridiculous, but even the fanciest undergarments score well in the cost-per-wear department. This multipack of briefs, which come in sizes small to XL, features an elasticized waistband and a cotton-spandex blend for ultimate comfort. See At Amazon

$ 800 XGIMI MoGo Projector This projector is so powerful that you might even forget it’s meant to be portable. It has a built-in battery that lasts up to 2.5 hours (and can be extended and upgraded), has a built-in stand, remote, and also features ambient lighting filters. Shop Now

D.S. & Durga $ 210 D.S. & Durga Grey Blazer D.S. & Durga’s limited edition Grey Blazer has top notes of green spices, hedgerow flowers, and a base of virgin wool. Pair with an actual gray blazer for the ultimate effect. See At D.S. & Durga

$ 71 Santa Maria Novella Crema da Barba Upgrade his canned supermarket shaving cream with this tub of old-school Crema da Barba from Santa Maria Novella. The formula features minty notes of eucalyptus and menthol and is lightly fragranced with its cult-favorite Tobacco Toscano cologne. Shop Now

Amazon $ 693 Tumi Alpha Bravo Backpack This commuting backpack boasts a nearly 5-star rating, fits up to a 15-inch laptop, and offers many, many compartments. Comfortable padded mesh panels and a bottom-zip expansion make this a no-brainer as his carry-on backpack of choice. See At Amazon

Nordstrom $ 79 Briggs & Riley While a leather dopp kit always seems so nice and luxurious, there’s actually nothing high-end about the process of accidentally getting your leather bag wet and then packing it up. This ballistic-nylon toiletry bag solves that issue while still seeming elevated enough to leave out on the counter. See At Nordstrom

Nordstrom $ 695 Jan Leslie Round Gemstone Inlay Sterling Cufflinks This sophisticated pair of cufflinks features inlaid gemstones, making it a solid option for men who appreciate simple, sleek design. See At Nordstrom

$ 195 David Yurman Box Chain Bracelet For men who are adventurous enough to wear bracelets as accessories, there’s always the tried-and-true David Yurman box chain bracelet. It comes in both black and silver, but we prefer the classic silver. Shop Now

Mark & Graham $ 369 Mark & Graham Leather Overnighter Bag A quality leather weekender bag is never a bad idea. This supple overnight duffle has both carrying handles and a shoulder strap so your guy is never without options, and has the ability to be monogrammed to make it an extra special gift. See At Mark & Graham

$ 230 Louise Carmen Paris Magnum Notebook Should your man be a physical note-taker, upgrade his Moleskine with a Louise Carmen customizable notebook that fits two notebooks and then some. A color-coordinated cord helps hold everything together and a built-in pocket and pen holder keeps things organized and ready for business. Shop Now

$ 460 Truefitt & Hill Edwardian Collection Shaving Brush and Razor Set An elevated utilitarian gift to pair with the aforementioned Santa Maria Novella Crema da Barba, this luxurious shaving brush and razor set comes in four colorways. It includes a stand that’s made to show off on your bathroom counter or vanity. Shop Now

Revolve $ 135 Cire Trudon Spiritus Sancti Candle This handcrafted candle has notes of aldehydes, incense, and smells akin to a cathedral. Perfect for those lapsed Catholics who still love the pomp and circumstance of it all. See At Revolve

Revolve $ 197 Kinto Brewer Stand Made of natural wood with brass hardware, this statement-piece coffee brewer looks as great as the coffee you’ll be making every morning. Even better: it’s microwave and dishwasher safe. See At Revolve

Ozlo Sleepbuds $ 349 Ozlo Sleep Buds If you thought earplugs couldn't be fancy, think again. These editor-favorite Sleepbuds not only block out noises that could hamper your sleep, they also work as actual earbuds so you can stream audiobooks or music for up to 10 hours. See At Ozlo Sleepbuds

Revolve $ 395 Shinola Watch Box Shinola’s oak watch collector’s box holds four watches and can be customized with initials. It’s a great way to store your heavy-rotation watches while keeping them dust-free but easily accessible. See At Revolve

Revolve $ 93 Aesop Neroli Shaving Duet Aesop’s Moroccan Neroli shaving duo makes for a useful travel companion, and can be gifted in tandem with the Briggs & Riley Dopp Kit above. The duo includes its Shaving Serum and Post-Shave lotion, which have notes of sandalwood and neroli blossom. The Shaving Serum is low-foam, maximum glide, so it’s great for those who don't appreciate the big suds of a typical shaving foam or cream. See At Revolve

$ 112 Grown Alchemist His Complete Bundle If your guy has become a fan of Grown Alchemist through his Equinox membership, this bundle allows him to build his own collection without leaving the house. It includes a shaving gel, roll-on deodorant, moisturizing Hydra-Restore Day Cream, and Restorative Hand Cream. Shop Now

Jo Malone $ 65 Jo Malone Cypress & Grapevine Body & Hand Wash Jo Malone’s Cypress & Grapevine Body & Hand Wash makes for a perfect, sleek, and understated addition to your guest water closet or master bathroom. The scent is one of the house’s male-specific fragrances and is described as woody, aromatic, and spicy, per Fragrantica reviewers. See At Jo Malone

$ 474 Muse S Athena Sleep Tracker This wearable sleep headband tracks brain activity using electroencephalography (EEG) and functional near-infared spectroscopy (fNIRS) to measure brain activity, blood flow, and optimize sleep. Think of it as an Oura Ring but specifically for your brain. Shop Now

$ 335 Francis Kurkdjian Oud Silk Mood Eau de Parfum Maison Francis Kurkdijian may be most well known for their Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance, but also worth trying is their Oud Silk Mood, which features rich oud, damascena rose absolute, and bergamot. Available in 2.4 fl. Oz and 1.2 fl. Oz. Shop Now

$ 73 Le Labo Beard Oil Le Labo’s beard oil comes in a small package, but a little goes a long way. This silk oil helps smooth and groom beard and mustache hairs leaving you looking as sharp as ever. Shop Now

Eberjey $ 298 Eberjey x Lily Aldridge Charles Washable Silk Pajama Set Eberjey’s pajama sets are a cult-classic for a reason: they're comfortable, good-looking, and very easy to care for. The brand's collaboration with Lily Aldridge features this cheerfully simple red plaid in a 100% washable (!) mulberry silk. Sizes: XS to XL. See At Eberjey

$ 145 DedCool The (Almost) Everything Set Viral brand DedCool’s (Almost) Everything set includes a full-size fragrance, travel spray, detergent, room + linen spray, and dryer sheets in your choice of either Mochi Milk (marshmallow, sweet rice milk, vanilla bean), Xtra Milk (amber, bergamot, white musk), or Fragrance 01 “Taunt” (bergamot, vanilla, and amber.) Shop Now

$ 345 Penhaligon's The Tragedy of Lord George With notes of ambrox, rum, and tonka bean, Penhaligon’s The Tragedy of Lord George is a warm, masculine scent that’s complex and mysterious. You’re also able to add a customized leather sleeve with your initials to the bottle for an additional $55. See At

$ 280 Burberry Ivy and Sandalwood Candle While luxury candles mostly all come in vessels nowadays, there is something undeniably classic about an understated wax pillar candle. Burberry’s Ivy and Wood candle includes top notes of burgundy cassis, cranberry, grapefruit, middle notes of ivy, rose, incense, and heart notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, and palo santo. Shop Now