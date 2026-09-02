BREAKING THE CYCLE ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Looks Unrecognizable After Shocking Weight Loss The reality star kicked off the new season of her TLC show with a stunning transformation. Instagram/Amy Slaton

Amy Slaton looks nearly unrecognizable after losing more than 150 pounds.

The 38-year-old reality star’s dramatic transformation returned to the spotlight Tuesday as the ninth season of 1000-Lb. Sisters premiered on TLC.

Amy has documented her yearslong weight-loss journey alongside her sister Tammy Slaton, 40, since the series debuted in 2020. Together, the Kentucky sisters weighed more than 1,000 pounds when viewers first met them.

Combined, the Slaton sisters weighed over 1,000 pounds when their TLC show began. Here, Tammy (in blue) and Amy (in stripes) pose with loved ones. Amy Slaton/ Instagram

The sisters have said their struggles with food began during childhood. Their mother worked long hours, leaving them to have to fend for themselves at an early age.

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“Mom was always at work, so we had to learn how to cook and stuff for ourselves,” Amy told People in December 2023. “And at 10 and 11 you really couldn’t prepare healthy food and stuff.”

The sisters made a stunning transformation, shedding hundreds of pounds. Amy Slaton/ Instagram

Food became an even greater source of comfort after their grandmother, who helped care for them, died in 1999.

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“I started eating my feelings,” Amy said, while Tammy recalled that the sisters “took it hard and turned to food for comfort.”

Amy initially tipped the scales at 406 pounds, but by the end of the show’s first season, she had lost enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery. She has since shed more than 150 pounds.

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Her transformation was not only about changing the number on the scale. Amy has repeatedly said that becoming a mother was the goal that pushed her to pursue surgery.

“I was thinking I would never possibly have a child because of my weight. Now it feels like it’s in reach,” she said during a 2020 episode of the TLC series. “When I hit my goal weight, it feels like it’s gonna happen.”

A high body mass index can make it more difficult to become pregnant by affecting ovulation, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is also linked to a greater risk of miscarriage, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and C-section delivery during pregnancy.

Amy Slaton said she was inspired to lose weight so that she could have a family. Amy Slaton/ Instagram

Weight loss after bariatric surgery can improve obesity-related infertility, according to a paper published in the National Library of Medicine. However, guidelines generally advise patients to avoid pregnancy during the rapid weight-loss period in the first 12 to 24 months after the procedure because of potential risks to the baby.

Amy became pregnant sooner than her doctor had recommended. She welcomed her first son, Gage, with her now-ex-husband Michael Halterman in November 2020.

Her family later confronted her on camera over the foods she was eating during the pregnancy.

During pregnancy Slaton's weight began to creep up as she turned back to old eating habits. Amy Slaton/ Instagram

“Amy, you done worked this hard to get the surgery. We need to get you back to where you need to be on your diet,” her brother Chris Combs told her. Tammy added, “Cause you know you ain’t been eating right, because of the baby.”

Amy admitted that she had been indulging her pregnancy cravings, explaining that motherhood was the reason she underwent the operation in the first place.

“Y’all just don’t know how much I wanted this baby and I love it,” she said. “The whole point of me getting surgery was so that I could have me a baby.”

After giving birth to her second son, Slaton married sports journalist Brian Lovvorn in 2025. Amy Slaton/ Instagram

She and Halterman welcomed their second son, Glenn, in July 2022 before divorcing the following year. Amy is now married to sports journalist Brian Lovvorn, whom she wed in a Halloween ceremony in October 2025.

Amy is now trying to ensure her sons develop a healthier relationship with food than she did—but she knows vegetables still face some stiff competition.

“Gage will eat Brussels sprouts. He’ll eat broccoli. He’ll eat cauliflower. He’ll eat all of that,” she told People, before admitting that he still “prefers chicken nuggets and French fries!”

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